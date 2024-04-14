UFC superstar Conor McGregor sets return fight in Las Vegas

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor will make a return to competition in June at T-Mobile Arena, nearly three years after his last UFC bout.

Conor McGregor takes the octagon for a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will return to action for the first time in nearly three years when he meets Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena, the organization announced late Saturday after UFC 300.

McGregor, the most popular and marketable fighter in UFC history, last competed in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in the same venue.

He has held UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight, but has lost three of his last four fights while venturing into the worlds of acting and professional boxing. The 35-year-old has also had numerous legal issues.

McGregor and Chandler filmed a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” as opposing coaches last year, but the traditional season-ending bout has been on hold.

Chandler, who hasn’t competed since November 2022, has lost three of four fights since falling short in a title bout against Charles Oliveira.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.