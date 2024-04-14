63°F
MMA UFC

UFC superstar Conor McGregor sets return fight in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor takes the octagon for a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 2 ...
Conor McGregor takes the octagon for a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje for a knockout during a UFC 300 mixed martial arts lightwei ...
Buzzer-beating KO wows crowd at historic UFC 300 card — PHOTOS
Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Mark Coleman runs into the octagon prior to taking on hi ...
Hill: Ex-UFC fighter ‘blessed’ after nearly dying while saving parents
Max Holloway poses during an UFC 276 weigh-in event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Jul ...
‘BMF’ title bout stands out on stacked UFC 300 card
Bo Nickal, top, submits Jamie Pickett submits in a lightweight bout during UFC 285 at T-Mobile ...
Rising star not ‘second coming of Jesus Christ,’ UFC 300 foe says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 11:20 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2024 - 11:22 pm

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will return to action for the first time in nearly three years when he meets Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena, the organization announced late Saturday after UFC 300.

McGregor, the most popular and marketable fighter in UFC history, last competed in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in the same venue.

He has held UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight, but has lost three of his last four fights while venturing into the worlds of acting and professional boxing. The 35-year-old has also had numerous legal issues.

McGregor and Chandler filmed a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” as opposing coaches last year, but the traditional season-ending bout has been on hold.

Chandler, who hasn’t competed since November 2022, has lost three of four fights since falling short in a title bout against Charles Oliveira.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

