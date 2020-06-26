105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

UFC’s Mike Perry turns to girlfriend for support in his corner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2020 - 6:45 pm

Welterweight Mike Perry doesn’t expect much advice from his lone cornerperson for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 12 co-main event bout against Mickey Gall at the UFC Apex.

“Sit there and enjoy the show,” were the instructions he gave to Latory Gonzalez, his girlfriend.

Perry made waves in the past for having his ex-wife, tennis pro Danielle Nickerson, as part of his team of coaches in the corner.

After losing three of his past four fights and going through a divorce this year, Perry has decided on a new strategy: Gonzalez, who does not have experience in the sport, will serve as his solo coach and source of emotional support.

“I am going to have a coach in my corner, it just happens to be my girlfriend,” Perry said Thursday. “She’s just going to be there to make me feel good and make me look good. If it even goes to the second round, it’s because I want to give her time to talk to me in the corner. I want her to give me a kiss and tell me to ‘go get him.’”

Perry, 28, said they did visualization work for the fight by watching the Japanese manga series “Naruto” and did cardio walking around amusement parks.

Gall has questioned Perry’s preparation and intelligence.

“What can I say?” Perry asked. “I’m sure he’s trained hard. Good for you, bud. Eat another salad. That’s not going to fix the broken jaw you’re getting on Saturday.”

The motivation behind the decision was multitiered, but Perry said the main aspect was realizing he didn’t pay much attention to his coaches during the fight anyway.

He thinks he was at his most successful when he went out and brawled early in his career instead of concerning himself with details such as game plans and strategy.

“I let people drown out what I knew I needed to do from years ago when I broke into the UFC and handled my business,” he said. “That was all me then. I was a coach at the UFC gym teaching cardio kickboxing. When I stopped teaching those classes and training full time listening to somebody else, I stopped listening to myself all the time. This is what got me here, and I’m taking it very seriously. This is my life. It’s what I do. Why would I want anybody else to get any credit or get that front-row seat than the only person I give a (expletive) about.”

Perry, who grew up in troubled circumstances between Flint, Michigan, and central Florida, has been an enigma with the UFC.

He scored thrilling knockout wins in each of his two UFC fights in 2016, but made more of a splash because he and his coach at the time were accused of making racially insensitive comments. To this day, he uses similar language during interviews and on social media, a habit he consistently defends.

His personality and knockout power certainly have generated attention, but he has reached somewhat of a career crossroads.

Perry is 2-5 in his past seven fights after an 11-1 start. He thinks he’s ready to start a new run of success and is thrilled to have Gonzalez by his side.

“As we get closer, I see that little sparkle in her eye like I’m doing something impressive, and that just gives me more fire,” he said. “On Saturday, I’m going to fight for her in front of her and not let anybody take anything from me.”

The fight is part of a main card headlined by a lightweight showdown between contenders Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. The ESPN telecast begins at 5 p.m.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
2
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
3
Views mixed on new mask mandate for visitors to Las Vegas casinos
Views mixed on new mask mandate for visitors to Las Vegas casinos
4
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
5
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC's Mike Perry on why his girlfriend is his only cornerperson - VIDEO
Ahead of his fight against Mickey Gall at the UFC Apex on June 27 in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight Mike Perry speaks about who will be his only cornerperson – his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Blaydes decisions Volkov, Emmett takes on Fight of the Night at UFC on ESPN 11
Curtis Blaydes says he's fine playing the heel role after putting on a performance that left fans and UFC president Dana White unsatisfied, and Josh Emmett, though he took Fight of the Night for his performance over Shane Burgos, says he wasn't happy with his fight. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the event in this post-fight recap.
UFC couple Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington take home wins, create Pride fight kit - Video
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, a couple competing in the UFC women's divisions, both took home wins at UFC on ESPN 11, which was also the first time they competed on the same fight card. Torres defeated Brianna Van Buren on the preliminary card and Pennington defeated Marion Reneau on the main card. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on what could happen with the UFC if another coronavirus shutdown happens, Nunes' possible retirement
UFC president Dana White says he's preparing as though another shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic may occur soon. If that should occur, he says he hopes the Nevada Athletic Commission will see that the organization has proven that they can still put on safe events in the UFC Apex facility. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Curits Blaydes talks about the heavyweight title picture ahead of fight against Alexander Volkov - VIDEO
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will face Alexander Volkov on June 20 at UFC on ESPN 11 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Blaydes spoke about the heavyweight title picture, his status as a contender in the division and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Calvillo, Vettori take home emotional wins - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo got emotional in her post-fight victory press conference and discussed her short training period with a new fight camp and about competing in a new weight class. Middleweight Marvin Vettori talked about rebooking of his fight when his opponent failed to make weight. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White would rather keep events at UFC Apex than have half the audience - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke about the promotion's next set of events in Abu Dhabi, the procedures the company is taking to put on the fight cards safely during the coronavirus pandemic, what the promotion has told other leagues trying to relaunch and where else they may hold events in the coming months. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on Fight Island, Fighters Missing Weight
UFC president Dana White met with reporters ahead of UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex and discuseed some of the bouts set for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10 staredowns - VIDEO
Fighters involved in the 10 bouts slated for UFC on ESPN 10 on July 13 in Las Vegas squared off on Friday after weigh-ins at the UFC Apex. Flyweight Jessica Eye, who missed weight by a quarter-pound, will face Cynthia Calvillo in the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Three Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Canceled - Video
On Friday during the official weigh-ins, three fighters missed weight, including Jessica Eye who is expected to fight Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13 at the UFC Apex. In addition, Zarrukh Adashev and Karl Roberson, who's competing in the co-main event, missed weight. A bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner was scratched from the event when Minner announced on social media that he would not be able to cut enough weight to compete.
Jessica Eye's excited to headline UFC on ESPN 10 - VIDEO
After fighting professionally for ten years, Jessica Eye talks about how excited she is to headline the UFC on ESPN 10 fight card against Cynthia Calvillo on June 13 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - VIDEO
Just after the conclusion of UFC 250, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news during a press conference at the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nunes makes history at UFC 250, Conor McGregor retires -VIDEO
Amanda Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend both titles in two different divisions, but Conor McGregor attempted to steal her thunder on social media when he announced his retirement following UFC 250. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Caceres says he needs to be a voice and leader after UFC win - VIDEO
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres took a unanimous decision win over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 and spoke about the example he wants to set for others and his community amid protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 250: Weigh-in Results - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC Apex made weight for the event on Friday. In the main event, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ looks to reestablish himself in the bantamweight division - VIDEO
As former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt prepares to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on June 6, he reflects on his past few years of competition and what he's done to improve his fight skills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC's Return to Las Vegas - VIDEO
Gilbert Burns established himself as a top contender in the welterweight division after dominating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss his performance as well as Mackenzie Dern's win over Hannah Cifers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC and Top Rank Boxing Approved to Host Events in Las Vegas - Video
For the first time since March, the UFC and Top Rank Boxing have been permitted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host events in Las Vegas. Sam Gordon, Adam Hill, and Heidi Fang break down what to expect when the promotions return starting with the UFC event on May 30 at the UFC Apex.
Overeem, Gadelha discuss their wins at UFC Florida - Video
UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris in the main event and UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha took home a victory over Angela Hill in the co-main of UFC Florida. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Harris Says He's Fighting for "a different purpose" in First Fight Since his Stepdaughter's Death - Video
UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will collide with Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 16. It'll be the first time Harris competes since his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah, was kipnapped and killed in Fall 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Teixeira Dominates Smith at UFC Jacksonville, Claims Victory - Video
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 171, Glover Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in the fifth round to claim victory in the promotion's second fight card to take place in Jacksonville in the past week.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Smith Says He Would Not Allow Home Invasion to Interfere with Headlining Event - Video
UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith, who lives in Nebraska, says he wouldn't allow the "psychopath" who broke into his home to dictate his return to the promotion. Smith, who successfully fought off the home invader in April this year, will return to headline UFC Fight Night 175 against Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville on May 13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 249 Event Recap: Gaethje KOs Ferguson, Cejudo Retires - Video
In the first sporting event to take place after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 saw a new interim champion crowned in the lightweight division in Justin Gaethje and in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his title against Dominick Cruz and then retired.
UFC 249 Fighters Not Concerned About Competing in Empty Arena - VIDEO
UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone weigh in on how things are different in preparation for UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they think the atomesphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be like on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., without an audience. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO - UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Gets Tested for Coronavirus Ahead of UFC 249
Ahead of UFC 249, the promotion administered tests to all of the fighters competing at the event slated to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on May 9. This is a video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou receiving the test. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST