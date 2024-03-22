2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tix available for Nevada residents

Las Vegas locals exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix kicked off Friday, with more general admission tickets available this year.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc leads Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen around turn four during the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nevada resident presale runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, when fans can purchase three-day and single-day tickets to the race, scheduled for Nov. 21-23. Buyers must have a Nevada address associated with the credit card they use to purchase tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday.

Locals noted they wanted more affordable options after last year’s inaugural race, and race officials responded by adding 7,000 general admission tickets for the 2024 event.

“Well, they were gone in a minute (last year), so we wanted to have more available,” Las Vegas Grand Prix Chief Operating Officer Betsy Fretwell said. “To be able to learn about the race and see what is happening here in Vegas firsthand. We’ve more than tripled the number of GA tickets available for our locals and they get first dibs.”

General admission zones include the Flamingo zone located on the Koval Lane straightway, Caesars Palace zone at the namesake hotel and the Sphere zone, located around the LED screen wrapped arena.

The general admission tickets start at $150 for single-day tickets in the Flamingo Zone to the practice session Nov. 21. Three-day general admission tickets start at $600 and the new three-of-a-kind package, allowing fans to take in the race in a different spectator zone each day, start at $2,100.

“They’re going to be able to have different levels of hospitality and views of the race if they buy the three-of-a-kind plan,” Fretwell said. “Different levels of food and beverage, different track viewing, including all of the activations.”

The Sphere spectator zone was where big name musical acts performed throughout the inaugural race weekend, and Fretwell anticipates the area will again be a popular viewing zone this year.

“The Sphere zone, that was super popular, we’re upping our game there,”Fretwell said. “People are really going to enjoy that.”

Fans looking for an elevated viewing experience can do so with the new shared hospitality areas, Club Overtake and the Turn 3 Club. Three-day tickets for Club Overtake, located on Koval, start at $5,5000, with tickets to the Turn 3 Club, located in the footprint of the F1 pit building, starting at $8,900.

These zones feature all-inclusive food and beverages, including beer and wine, with the Turn 3 Zone also featuring all-inclusive spirits.

Other high-end viewing experiences are available for as much as $35,000 for a three-day ticket to the F1 Garage. That upscale package includes a viewing area in a garage of the pit building, access to the rooftop club, all-inclusive food and beverage options, including alcohol, meet and greets with racing legends and a pit lane walk and truck tour of the race’s circuit.

Race officials are also working on other ways locals can participate in race weekend, with those details still being finalized.

“There are going to be other activations that happen during the race, we’re still working on building that out right now.” Fretwell said. “We’ve learned a lot over the year, and we’re going to build out an entire opportunity for folks to take full advantage of this incredible investment that we made here in the Las Vegas area.”

