3 takeways from F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Verstappen savors 4th title

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula One world title at Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. Here are three takeaways from the race.

Max Verstappen wasn’t the biggest fan of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix before the event’s inaugural race in 2023. He said he looked “like a clown” during last year’s opening ceremonies.

Now, after two trips around the 17-turn, 3.8-mile course on the Las Vegas Strip, Verstappen has made far better memories in the city.

The 27-year-old won his fourth consecutive F1 world title at Saturday night’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. He finished fifth in the race, but claimed enough points to solidify the championship with two events remaining. Verstappen also won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

MAX VERSTAPPEN IS THE 2024 F1 WORLD CHAMPION! 🏆 A brilliant fourth title in-a-row! Incredible!!!#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/kiBpPmV86H — Formula 1 (@F1) November 24, 2024

“It was a very challenging season, and as a person at times it was very challenging,” Verstappen said. “This season taught me a lot of lessons that I’m very proud of how we handled it. In a way, that makes it very special.”

Mercedes driver George Russell dominated the race from pole position, leading every lap in an easy victory. Russell finished 7.313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. was third.

Verstappen is the third F1 driver to clinch the world title in Las Vegas. Nelson Piquet (1981) and Keke Rosberg (1982) both clinched championships at the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, which was held in the parking lot of the hotel.

Here are three takeaways from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

1. Verstappen’s title season not as dominant

Verstappen won his first championship after a thrilling battle with Hamilton in 2021. He then waltzed to titles in 2022 and 2023 with dominant efforts.

This year wasn’t as easy for Verstappen.

He appeared to be cruising to a championship early in the season after winning seven of the first 10 races. But then he had a tough summer. Verstappen went 10 races without a win, which allowed McLaren’s Lando Norris to pull close in the standings.

Verstappen snapped his skid with a victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Nov. 3 to give him a comfortable lead over Norris. He said he prefers more straightforward seasons, but he believes this title was his most impressive.

“Last year I had a dominant car, but I always felt that not everyone appreciated what we achieved as a team,” Verstappen said. “I’m very proud of this season because for most of the season, I would say 70 percent of the season, we didn’t have the fastest car.”

Verstappen, who is third on F1’s all-time wins list with 62, is tied with Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost for the fourth-most F1 titles with four. Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are tied for the most with seven. Juan Manuel Fangio is the lone five-time champion.

“I was just happy to be there and dreaming of potential victories and standing on the podium, the normal things that are already very difficult to achieve,” Verstappen said. “Then we go on that run after a tough few years and we kept trying and we hit the ground running. To be standing here as a four-time world champion is just incredible.”

2. Mercedes finished 1-2

Russell and Hamilton were puzzled all weekend about the speed their cars showed during practice and qualifying.

Fortunately for them, their pace carried over to the race.

Russell was hardly challenged during his second victory of the season. Hamilton, after qualifying 10th on Friday, charged his way into second place.

“I’m over the moon. What a weekend and totally unexpected, which makes it even sweeter,” Russell said. “It’s been a real surprise seeing how strong our pace has been and securing the pole. … It was just a case of managing my pace, managing in the right corners and bringing it home.”

The race marked the first time Mercedes finished first and second since the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. It was a much-needed run for Hamilton, who placed 10th his last race in Brazil on Nov. 3. He will drive for Ferrari next season after a 12-year run with Mercedes that included six championships.

“A great performance. It’s not that I didn’t think I could do it,” Hamilton said. “I’ve had many races like this, but I’m generally happy to have had the recovery. … That was honestly one of the most enjoyable races.”

3. Constructors title battle

Verstappen secured the drivers championship Saturday, but the fight for the constructors (team) title is still up in the air.

Second-place Ferrari cut into its deficit after Sainz finished third and Charles Leclerc placed fourth. The team has 584 points, 24 behind first-place McLaren (608) with two races to go. Norris finished sixth Saturday and his teammate Oscar Piastri was seventh.

“We just need to go into (the last two races) trying to maximize whatever we have,” Sainz said. “I think over the last few weekends we’ve done a good job. … That’s why it was important for us to get (the) maximum number of points available, and we kind of did that for the pace that we had.”

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix was a much better weekend for Sainz, who crashed after he ran over a manhole cover in the opening practice session last year.

“I was hoping that (Las Vegas) had something to offer me after what happened last year. I’ll take a podium,” Sainz said.

Complete results from Saturday's Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Finishing order

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50 laps, 1:22:05.969, 25 points

2. (10) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50, +7.313 seconds, 18

3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Ferrari, 50, +11.906, 15

4. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 50, +14.283, 12

5. (5) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 50, +16.582, 10

6. (6) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50, +43.385, 10

7. (8) Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 50, +51.365, 6

8. (9) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 50, +59.808, 4

9. (7) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Racing Bulls, 50, +1:02.808, 2

10. (15) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 50, +1:03.114, 1

11. (16) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 50, +1:09.195

12. (12) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 50, +1:09.803

13. (13) Zhou Guanyu, China, Kick Sauber, 50, +1:14.085

14. (20) Franco Colapinto, Argentina, Williams, 50, +1:15.172

15. (18) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 50, +1:24.102

16. (14) Liam Lawson, New Zealand, Racing Bulls, 50, +1:31.005

17. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 49, +1 lap

18. (19) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Kick Sauber, 49, +1 lap

19. (18) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, did not finish, 25

20. (3) Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, did not finish, 15

Updated driver standings

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 403 points

2. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 340

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 319

4. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 268

5. Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, Ferrari, 259

6. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 217

7. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 208

8. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 152

9. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 35

11. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Racing Bulls, 30

12. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 26

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 24

14. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 23

15. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 14

16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Racing Bulls, 12

18. Oliver Bearman, Great Britain, Haas, 7

19. Franco Colapinto, Argentina, Williams, 5

20. Liam Lawson, New Zealand, 4

Updated constructors standings

1. McLaren, 608

2. Ferrari, 584

3. Red Bull Racing, 555

4. Mercedes, 425

5. Aston Martin, 86

6. Haas, 50

7. Alpine, 49

8. Racing Bulls, 46

9. Williams, 17

10. Kick Sauber, 0