Russell wins Las Vegas Grand Prix; Verstappen clinches F1 title

George Russell won the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night. Max Verstappen finished fifth and clinched his fourth consecutive F1 world title.

Court volunteers for neglected children present flag during Formula 1

Pennsylvania couple shows up in Las Vegas not knowing about F1

For an RJ reporter, taking an Uber to F1 was an exercise in patience and delay

Mercedes driver George Russell on his way to the pole position during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mercedes driver George Russell won the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night on the Strip.

Russell started first and finished 7.313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished fifth and scored enough points to clinch his fourth consecutive F1 world title with two races remaining in the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.