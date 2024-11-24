58°F
Formula 1

Russell wins Las Vegas Grand Prix; Verstappen clinches F1 title

Mercedes driver George Russell on his way to the pole position during the qualifying round for ...
Mercedes driver George Russell on his way to the pole position during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2024 - 11:28 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2024 - 11:36 pm

Mercedes driver George Russell won the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night on the Strip.

Russell started first and finished 7.313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished fifth and scored enough points to clinch his fourth consecutive F1 world title with two races remaining in the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

