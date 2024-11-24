Russell wins Las Vegas Grand Prix; Verstappen clinches F1 title
George Russell won the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night. Max Verstappen finished fifth and clinched his fourth consecutive F1 world title.
Mercedes driver George Russell won the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night on the Strip.
Russell started first and finished 7.313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished fifth and scored enough points to clinch his fourth consecutive F1 world title with two races remaining in the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.