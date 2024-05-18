77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Formula 1

Ellis Island targets Las Vegas Grand Prix in lawsuit

The observation deck, right, belonging to Ellis Island Casino and Brewery with a view of the La ...
The observation deck, right, belonging to Ellis Island Casino and Brewery with a view of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, right across from the hospitality stands and the pit area in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The casino is positioned at turn 4 of the race track. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix COO Betsy Fretwell speaks about the 2024 race ticket option during an inte ...
Las Vegas Grand Prix COO out 5 months after being hired
F1 fans can get exclusive merch through this limited-time ticket deal
LVCVA Senior Vice President of Communications Lori Nelson-Kraft has her photo taken with LVCVA ...
LVCVA exec to take position at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Businesses pursue bid to ‘stop’ 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 7:05 pm
 

The owners of Ellis Island Casino filed a lawsuit late last month for monetary damages it said was caused by the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Filed in Clark County District Court on April 30, the lawsuit lists the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County and the state of Nevada as defendants. Ellis Island is seeking financial compensation greater than $50,000.

Race officials weren’t available Friday evening for comment on the lawsuit.

Ellis Island claims that the race impeded access to its property during the race and during its monthslong setup and teardown. That infrastructure work impeded both employees and customers from accessing the property on Koval Lane near the Grand Prix Plaza, the suit alleges.

Ellis Island did add a race spectator zone in front of its property for the 2023 race. County offices are closed Friday.

The lawsuit also notes on at midnight Nov. 15, the night before the first practice round, that their employees were told they weren’t allowed to enter the area for three hours.

“Plaintiffs’ graveyard shift team was informed by F1 or its agents that no one [is] allowed to come or go” from Ellis Island. F1 asked the Ellis Island team to make an announcement on its casino floor stating that no one is allowed access to leave Ellis Island until the “hot track” test was completed, the lawsuit states.

Ellis Island officials called Terry Miller, of Miller Project Management, and Bob Seliga to report the events.

The lawsuit also alleges the county deemed the race a special event without requiring them to file for a special use permit.

The suit also highlighted that Formula One promoted the 2024 race before a county debriefing was held on the 2023 race.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Businesses pursue bid to ‘stop’ 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
recommend 2
Rooftop nightclub coming to Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building
recommend 3
Las Vegas Grand Prix COO out 5 months after being hired
recommend 4
F1 fans can get exclusive merch through this limited-time ticket deal
recommend 5
A’s file to intervene in teacher-union backed stadium funding lawsuit
recommend 6
Two public defenders challenge longtime incumbent in Justice Court judicial race