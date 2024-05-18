Ellis Island targets Las Vegas Grand Prix in lawsuit

The owners of Ellis Island Casino filed a lawsuit for monetary damages it said was caused by the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The observation deck, right, belonging to Ellis Island Casino and Brewery with a view of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, right across from the hospitality stands and the pit area in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The casino is positioned at turn 4 of the race track. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The owners of Ellis Island Casino filed a lawsuit late last month for monetary damages it said was caused by the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Filed in Clark County District Court on April 30, the lawsuit lists the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County and the state of Nevada as defendants. Ellis Island is seeking financial compensation greater than $50,000.

Race officials weren’t available Friday evening for comment on the lawsuit.

Ellis Island claims that the race impeded access to its property during the race and during its monthslong setup and teardown. That infrastructure work impeded both employees and customers from accessing the property on Koval Lane near the Grand Prix Plaza, the suit alleges.

Ellis Island did add a race spectator zone in front of its property for the 2023 race. County offices are closed Friday.

The lawsuit also notes on at midnight Nov. 15, the night before the first practice round, that their employees were told they weren’t allowed to enter the area for three hours.

“Plaintiffs’ graveyard shift team was informed by F1 or its agents that no one [is] allowed to come or go” from Ellis Island. F1 asked the Ellis Island team to make an announcement on its casino floor stating that no one is allowed access to leave Ellis Island until the “hot track” test was completed, the lawsuit states.

Ellis Island officials called Terry Miller, of Miller Project Management, and Bob Seliga to report the events.

The lawsuit also alleges the county deemed the race a special event without requiring them to file for a special use permit.

The suit also highlighted that Formula One promoted the 2024 race before a county debriefing was held on the 2023 race.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.