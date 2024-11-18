F1 Academy to race during 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

F1 Academy, the all-female racing series, will conclude its 2025 season in Southern Nevada during Grand Prix weekend from Nov. 20 to 22, F1 announced Monday.

Open or close? What will F1 bring for Vegas restaurants?

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a ride down the race-ready Strip as F1 week begins — VIDEO

Suzanne Wolff, current managing director of the F1 Academy arrives at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Southern Nevada has netted another Formula One event in support of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 Academy, the all-female racing series, will conclude its 2025 season in Southern Nevada during Grand Prix weekend from Nov. 20 to 22, F1 announced Monday.

Las Vegas joins China, Miami, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands and Singapore in 2025 as locations for the seven-round series.

“I am proud to announce our F1 Academy 2025 calendar, which demonstrates our continued commitment to taking the series to new heights, expanding our global reach and bringing our mission to an increasingly diverse and engaged global audience,” Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy, said in a statement. “I want to thank our promoters for their enthusiasm and support, and for joining us on our journey to create opportunities for women to thrive at every level of our sport.”

The F1 Academy announcement comes when Las Vegas Grand Prix week kicks off in Southern Nevada. The second annual event will take place Thursday to Saturday on the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit, run mainly on public roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

Next year’s Grand Prix and F1 Academy races will take place on the same course.

F1 Academy, the junior level single seater race championship series, began in 2023 and is under the F1’s purview.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.