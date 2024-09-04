F1 adds 2nd racing series to Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

Formula One is adding more racing action to Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with the addition of the Ferrari Challenge.

Set to take place over the three days of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 21-23, the Ferrari Challenge racing series features Ferrari drivers competing against each other on race tracks across the globe.

“The addition of the Ferrari Challenge series further demonstrates our commitment to delivering an even bigger and better racing event than ever before,” Silvia Bellot, vice president of sporting and race Operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “Last year we made the dream of racing down Las Vegas Boulevard a reality, and we are thrilled that we can now offer fans twice the racing action for the price of a single ticket.”

On Nov. 21, practice for the Ferrari Challenge will take place at 8:o5 p.m., with qualifying at 11:30 p.m. The first race starts at 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 22 with the the second race scheduled for 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 23. Each race on the 3.8-mile circuit, along portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues, will last about 35 minutes.

The Ferrari Challenge rounds will be held in between nightly Las Vegas Grand Prix rounds during race weekend. Practice 1 for the grand prix is scheduled for between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Practice 2 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Nov. 21. A third practice round is planned to run between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22, with qualifying planned for 10 p.m.-11 p.m. that night. The Las Vegas Grand Prix itself is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The Ferrari Challenge garages will be located at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience, planned for the Wynn West lot, located across Las Vegas Boulevard from Wynn and Encore resorts. Hosting the garages there will allow for those attending the free fan event an up-close view of hundreds of challenge cars. The free, daytime fan experience is planned for Nov. 22 and 23 and features F1 and F1 Academy team appearances, live entertainment and local food trucks.

“We are very proud and delighted to offer our Ferrari Challenge drivers the chance to compete on a circuit that has become instantly iconic, as part of the weekend that sees Formula 1 starring on the same track,” Antonello Coletta, global head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, said in a statement. “The success of our one-make series is also based on offering customers the opportunity to compete on the best and most spectacular tracks in the world, and the setting provided by Las Vegas is undoubtedly unique in this respect.”

