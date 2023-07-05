F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 date announced

Formula One is already looking forward to next year’s slate of races even before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place in the fall.

An artist rendering of what the Koval hospitality zone will look like for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go down Nov. 21-23, F1 announced Wednesday. Southern Nevada’s race is one of 24 planned to take place during F1’s 2024 calendar.

The first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place Nov. 16-18 at night on a 3.8-mile circuit that includes Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. Drivers will reach speeds of up to 212 mph during the 50-lap race.

Prep work is forging ahead toward this year’s Las Vegas race, with crews continuing work on F1’s $500 million paddock building, going up on the northeast corner of Harmon and Koval. Initial track paving is headed toward the final stretch before final paving operations kick off later this summer.

“We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season,” Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

