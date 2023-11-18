F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 date set, ticket deposits being accepted

Race officials announced the 2024 date and opened up ticket deposits ahead of Saturday’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Despite this year’s edition getting off to a somewhat rocky start, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will return next year, with race weekend scheduled to take place Nov. 21-23, 2024.

There are three levels of ticket deposits being accepted to reserve tickets to next year’s race:

— General admission and grandstand: $250 per ticket

— Shared hospitality: $1,000 per ticket

— Private suites: $5,000 per suite

“A deposit secures your spot in line for the 2024 race and grant you priority access to another action-filled race week in Las Vegas,” race officials said in a news release.

The ticket deposits are non-refundable.

The 2023 race week has so far seen rain affecting the opening ceremony, a valve cover coming loose on the track leading to a lengthy delay in practice and fans forced to vacate spectator areas ahead of restart and the sport’s star driver criticizing the race during just about every media appearance.

