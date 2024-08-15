F1 to host free Las Vegas Grand Prix fan event

Formula One will host a free fan event in the Strip during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend this fall.

Angel Rodriguez, left, of Las Vegas, competes in a pit stop tire-changing race during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest at Caesars on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula One will host a free fan event on the Strip during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 22-23 on the Wynn West site, which is located directly across Las Vegas Boulevard from Wynn, situated between Fashion Show mall and Resorts World.

The daytime fan attraction will run between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day and feature F1 and F1 academy team appearances, local food trucks, live entertainment and interactive fan events, such as a pit stop simulator challenge.

Free tickets for the event will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday on the race’s website and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“During race weekend, we transform the Strip into a place where fans of all ages can immerse themselves in all things Formula 1,” Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement “The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience will be a daytime celebration where new Formula 1 fans can learn about the sport, and longtime aficionados can get up close and personal with their favorite teams, hypercars, interactive activations and much more.”

Those who secure free tickets to the fan fest will be sent an exclusive offer to purchase tickets to the race in multiple general admission zones.

The Grand Prix runs on a 3.8-mile circuit, mainly on public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands Avenue.

Road work tied to setting up for the race is planned to begin Sept. 1 at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon. Race officials next week will launch a dedicated race traffic website to allow motorists to stay up to date on the latest infrastructure work tied to the event.

