Formula 1

F1 Vegas paddock building hits construction milestone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 12:34 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2023 - 12:55 pm
A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like ...
A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Formula One will hit a Las Vegas milestone Thursday with the topping off of its 300,000-square-foot paddock building.

Scheduled to appear at a ceremony to celebrate the occasion are Gov. Joe Lombardo, F1 President and CEO Stefano Demencali, Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

Liberty Media, F1’s parent company, is spending about $500 million on the project between the land acquisition and the construction of the 100-foot-long, 100-foot-wide, four level structure.

The site will serve as the main hub for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend planned for Nov. 16-18.

The paddock building, located on the corner of Harmon Avenue east and Koval Lane, will feature VIP spectator areas, driver pits and the start/finish line. Plans call for the facility to be used year round and not just during race weekends.

Plans call for the structure to be completed by the end of September, with Formula One moving in starting at the beginning of October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

