Formula 1 Las Vegas launch party set for November

Formula One is set to bring the party to the Las Vegas Strip one year before the wheels are on the ground for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix race will look like when it takes place in November 2023. (Formula One)

A free launch party will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 5 at Caesars Palace giving fans a taste of what’s to come in 2023.

The day-long event will include race-themed activations and events with multiple F1 race teams and drivers set to be represented.

“We are thrilled to welcome our fans to the launch of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One, said in a statement. “The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to become a regular fixture in the city and on the global sporting calendar, so it is important to have local fans both celebrated and celebrating with us from the very start. This launch is a small but exciting taste of things to come over the next year when all the Formula 1 teams hit The Strip.”

Plans call for a live car run on the Strip with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas. A drone show over Caesars Palace is planned for later in the evening.

The festival includes fan activities such as the Formula One Pit Stop challenge, where attendees can try their hand at changing a Formula One car’s wheels in under three seconds and an esports simulator where fans can race head-to-head on the official F1 game. The first 500 fans ages 21 and older to attend the launch party will have a chance to win a ticket for a private VIP celebration later that night at Caesars Palace featuring a performance by The Killers.

“This November, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to give Formula 1 fans a taste of what’s to come with a launch party at Caesars Palace that combines the heart-pounding excitement of F1 with the excitement and spectacle that can only be found in Las Vegas,” said Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take over the Strip Nov. 16-18, 2023, on a 3.8-mile long track in and around the Strip. Drivers will hit top speeds of over 212 mph during the 50-lap race slated to begin at 10 p.m. Nov. 18.

“Las Vegas has become ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth’ because of the high-caliber, world-class sports and events fans can experience throughout the destination, and Formula 1 is the perfect addition to that arena,” Jim Gibson, chair of the Clark County Commission and Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority board member, said. “The high-octane energy of the Las Vegas Strip will provide the perfect backdrop for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

