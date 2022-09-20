85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 9:50 am
 
Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Gran Prix race will look like when it ...
Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Gran Prix race will look like when it takes place in November 2023. (Formula One)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur Nov. 16-18 on the Strip, Formula One announced Tuesday.

The race will see cars reaching speeds of more than 200 mph during the 50-lap race at night in and around the Strip on a course that features three main straights and 17 corners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
2
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
3
CARTOON: This is who’s framing Trump
CARTOON: This is who’s framing Trump
4
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
5
CARTOONS: Biden now has a 100% chance of winning in 2024
CARTOONS: Biden now has a 100% chance of winning in 2024
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Formula One buying land near Strip for $240M
By / RJ

After unveiling plans for a dramatic race on the Strip, the company behind Formula One says it’s also buying property near Las Vegas’ casino corridor for a hefty price.