Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced

Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Gran Prix race will look like when it takes place in November 2023. (Formula One)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur Nov. 16-18 on the Strip, Formula One announced Tuesday.

The race will see cars reaching speeds of more than 200 mph during the 50-lap race at night in and around the Strip on a course that features three main straights and 17 corners.

