Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced
The race will see cars reaching speeds of more than 200 mph race during the 50-lap at night in-and-around the Strip on a course that features three main straights and 17 corners.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur Nov. 16-18 on the Strip, Formula One announced Tuesday.
The race will see cars reaching speeds of more than 200 mph during the 50-lap race at night in and around the Strip on a course that features three main straights and 17 corners.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.