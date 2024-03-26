Grand Prix officials hosting group tours in hopes of booking events at F1 Las Vegas pit building

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are still working out how their 300,000-square-foot just off-Strip facility will be used year round.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are still working out how their 300,000-square-foot facility just off the Las Vegas Strip will be used year round.

Formula One parent company Liberty Media spent about $500 million to acquire the 39-acre plot on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and construct the three-story building with a rooftop terrace featuring views of the Strip and Grand Prix Plaza. Due to the sizable investment made by Liberty Media, the building is expected to be used for a wide variety of events outside of grand prix weekends.

The building houses driver garages and high-end hospitality spaces during race weekends. Pit lane and the start-finish line of the race and temporary grandstands are located there during grand prix weekends.

The floors for the hospitality spaces are customizable and can be adjusted to host an array of different events beyond the grand prix, depending on size.

“We’re actually working really hard on providing a variety of destination hosting, so we can host anything from a business meeting all the way to something like the Super Bowl media party which had over 6,000 people attend,” Betsy Fretwell, Las Vegas Grand prix chief operating officer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week. “So we can flex up, and we can flex down.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm previously stated that everything from convention-style events, a driving school and fan experiences featuring 3D or 4D technology could potentially be hosted at F1’s building.

Grand prix officials are providing tours to various groups in hopes of landing events starting next year.

“We are able to expose various destination management companies to what we have to offer here, so that we can get in the mix for that type of work next year,” Fretwell said. “But we’re also looking for some fan experience activities. More to come in ‘25, maybe toward the end of ‘24. We’re working on that right now.”

