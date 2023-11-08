The heart of the action: Inside Las Vegas Grand Prix’s $10K VIP spaces

Crews on Tuesday were painting the track and installing fixtures in various hospitality spaces in and around the Formula One pit building, readying the area for next week’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Crews on Tuesday were painting the track and installing fixtures in various hospitality spaces in and around the Formula One pit building, readying the area for next week’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Although there are spectator zones spread out across the 3.8-mile track for race weekend Nov. 16-18, the pit building and surrounding fan zones located near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane will be the hub of race action next week.

From the opening ceremony planned for Nov. 15, where big-name music acts, Strip performers and all 20 F1 drivers will make appearances, to the starting grid and pit lane on race nights, the area is the place to be.

Because of that, some of the highest-end hospitality spaces happen to be located in the pit building itself, with Wynn Grid Club and Paddock Club, and across the starting grid at the Skybox, located above the main grandstand in the East Harmon Zone.

For the first time Tuesday, members of the media got a glimpse of the Skybox, a two-level shared hospitality area located above the center of the East Harmon grandstands.

The VIP space features Rat Pack-era vibe, with classic Vegas as the theme of the area. Fans in these ultra-high-end spaces will have access to all-inclusive premium food and alcoholic beverage options, including Prohibition-era cocktails, and space to view the race indoors and outdoors on the adjoining outdoor deck.

The roof of the pit building across from the East Harmon Zone also features multiple large LED screens that will allow fans to keep up with the racing action on other portions of the track, with a view of the Sphere in the distance. The four-day ticket, which includes access to the opening ceremony and a dedicated service team, will cost a fan $10,900, before taxes and fees.

Back at the pit building, work was being done to prep each team’s garage with murals being painted in some. A pair of garages at the north end of the building won’t be used for race-related activities. It instead will be a hospitality space run by Catch, the popular restaurant located at the Aria.

Catch Garage will feature a modern vibe, with all-inclusive specialty food and drinks, and entertainment from DJs nightly. Catch ticket holders will also have access to the roof of the F1 building, special transportation options, and VIP experiences such as a pit lane walk and a post-race brunch at Sphere, where they can take in the popular “Postcards From Earth” film inside the arena.

Only guests with tickets to Catch Garage will be allowed in the exclusive space.

The two levels of hospitality areas in the 300,000-square-foot pit building were also being prepped to add the various food and beverage and suite spaces that guests will enjoy.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the only race on F1’s calendar where every ticket, general admission to VIP, includes all-inclusive food and beverage options.

Elsewhere crews are wrapping up lighting, signage and barrier installation this week on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Harmon and Koval.

Work prepping the spectator zones and driver garages and hospitality areas in the pit building areas is expected to continue until early next week, according to Las Vegas Grand Prix officials.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.