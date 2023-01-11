56°F
Formula 1

Las Vegas Formula One centerpiece begins to rise from the ground

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 12:51 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2023 - 2:24 pm
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The centerpiece of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is beginning to rise from the ground.

The first columns are in place for what will be a 300,000-square-foot, four-story paddock facility, located on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

The area will feature the start/finish line, driver pits, ultra VIP spectator zones and a rooftop terrace. Plans are for F1 to utilize the space year-round, not just for race weekends.

“Construction on the paddock building is full steam ahead,” a race spokesperson said. “Timelines for construction and setups will vary in each zone, with some installs starting as early as June.”

Liberty Media, F1’s parent company, is investing $500 million between the building and the land purchase tied to the paddock site.

The inaugural race weekend is scheduled for Nov. 16 to 18 . The race will take place at night and will be 50 laps around a 3.8-mile course spanning portions of the Las Vegas Strip, Koval, Harmon and Spring Mountain Road. Speeds of up to 212 mph are expected to be reached.

Although initially signed to a three-year deal, the hope is to make the race an annual event for the foreseeable future.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

