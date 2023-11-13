Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit overnight closures planned ahead of race weekend

Late night motorists should avoid portions of Las Vegas Boulevard this week as overnight shutdowns are planned for Las Vegas Grand Prix track testing.

Workers add the finishing touches on the Formula One grandstands at the lake in front of Bellagio, on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Crews will begin to shut down the 3.8-mile track located on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The track will be fully closed by 2 a.m., when track testing will occur at low speeds.

Beginning at 4 a.m. crews will begin to reopen the affected roads, which are expected to be fully reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

“There are safety requirements where we will need to shut down the Strip, but for a much, much shorter period of time and go hot on the track,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So that the sanctioning body, the FIA, can run through the testing to ensure that safety and regulations are being complied with.”

Then beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday another closure of the track is scheduled to occur. After the track is fully closed another round of testing will take place beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday, Terry Miller of Miller Project Management, who is leading the race’s infrastructure work, told Clark County commissioners at their meeting last week.

“Now we’re checking the telemetry around the entire track,” Miller said. “Making sure all the teams will be able to see and talk to their drivers as they’re going around the track.”

Crews will begin to reopen the affected roads beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, with traffic expected to be fully reopened by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists also should be reminded that Koval is closed to traffic between Rochelle Avenue and Harmon through Nov. 22.

“That allows us to begin setting up our operations right on site,” Miller said.

Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend begins Thursday with practice rounds, continues Friday with practice and qualifying portions and culminates Saturday with the 50 lap race.

During the three days of race action the 3.8-mile track will be fully closed to traffic between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. nightly.

