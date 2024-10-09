Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge installation kicks off this weekend

The temporary Flamingo Road bridge is planned to be installed over multiple days next week as Las Vegas Grand Prix setup moves ahead.

A bridge between the intersections of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane was constructed for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and still remains intact, as seen on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The temporary Flamingo Road bridge will be installed over multiple days next week as Las Vegas Grand Prix setup moves forward, officials said.

Installation of the scaled-down two-lane temporary bridge on Flamingo over Koval Lane is set to begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and will run through 9 p.m. Oct. 19, Las Vegas Grand Prix officials announced Wednesday.

Last year the bridge was four lanes wide and caused access issues to multiple businesses near the intersection where the bridge stood. Multiple lawsuits have been filed by the business owners following last year’s race and bridge setup.

The intersection will again be shuttered in all directions over the six days, but race officials are hoping to minimize the impact of the installation on local businesses as much as possible, providing access to each property as the work occurs.

— The Westin Las Vegas: Access to the Westin will be available at the hotel’s westernmost entrance on Flamingo.

— Jay’s Market and the Shell Gas Station: Day one access will be available to both establishments via Koval.

Access on days two through six will be provided via southbound Koval.

— Caesars Entertainment Employee Parking Lot: Access will be available via eastbound Flamingo.

— Meridian Condos Las Vegas: Day one access will be available via Koval and Flamingo. Access on days two through six will be available via southbound Koval.

— ARCO Gas Station will be accessible on day one via eastbound Koval and Flamingo. Access on days two through six will be available via northbound Koval.

— The Platinum Hotel: Day one access will be available via eastbound Flamingo. On days two through six, access will be provided via flagged one-way on westbound Flamingo.

— Shopping center at 280 E. Flamingo: Day one access will be available via Flamingo. Days two through six access will be available via flaggers on Flamingo westbound.

— Tuscany Suites: Access each day will be available via Flamingo.

— Ellis Island: Day one access will be available via Koval. Days two-six access will be provided via flaggers on northbound Koval.

— Las Vegas Souvenirs and Gifts: Day one access will be available via Koval. Days two through six access will be provided via flaggers on Koval Lane northbound.

To give those who travel in the area frequently multiple reader boards were added in and around the Flamingo and Koval intersection to assist ahead of the planned closure and to give a heads up on business access.

Once installation is complete, the two-lane bridge will be fully operational for all eastbound traffic on Flamingo. Westbound traffic will continue to use the existing general purpose lanes through the intersection.

When racing occurs Nov. 20-23, the bridge will service both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The temporary bridge is needed to allow for safe access within the track and for first responder use.

Residents and visitors can keep up on the latest race preparation-related traffic impacts on the grand prix’s interactive website at transportation.f1lasvegasgp.com, or by signing up for twice weekly text updates, by texting F1LV to 31996.

