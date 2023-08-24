Las Vegas Grand Prix hiring thousands of workers for November race

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials have launched a hiring drive to fill thousands of paid, temporary positions tied to the upcoming Formula One race.

An artist rendering of the Oracle Red Bull grandstand for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, speaks during the Vegas Chamber's annual forecasting presentation at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials have launched a hiring drive to fill thousands of paid, temporary positions tied to the upcoming Formula One race.

The available job positions include ticketing, food and beverage, and guest services. Las Vegas Valley residents will be given first preference when it comes to filling the jobs for the inaugural race weekend planned for Nov. 16-18.

“The Las Vegas community is incredibly important to us and our planning efforts, and we are thrilled to offer thousands of paid job opportunities to our local community through the November event,” Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming new members of the team who will play a key role in the seamless execution of the event and to ensuring that our attendees have a memorable and enjoyable experience throughout race weekend.”

Resumes for ticketing jobs can be submitted via LinkedIn. Those hired as ticketing resolution representatives will be tasked with troubleshooting ticketing issues and helping the projected 105,000 nightly attendees download/accept their tickets.

Those interested in food and beverage positions, which include bartenders, barbacks, cashiers and catering staff, can apply online with Event Aces.

Guest services jobs can be applied for online via Rosterfy.

The available positions include F1 ambassadors who will welcome and direct guests to their planned destinations. The ambassadors also will offer details regarding event programming and preferred pedestrian routes, and direct line queues and highlight photo opportunities in their area.

F1 ambassador leads will manage a team of 10 ambassadors within their assigned zone, working to ensure that their team is informed on the daily ticketing and credential plan and to help provide directions to guests where needed.

Grandstand ushers will review attendee tickets and credentials, direct guests and provide program details.

“By joining the team, local residents will not only experience the excitement of the race and contribute to its success, but also serve as valuable ambassadors for Las Vegas and showcase the destination’s world-renowned hospitality,” Wilm said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.