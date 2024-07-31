Las Vegas Grand Prix officials to give update on 2024 race planning

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are scheduled to provide a planning update next week for the 2024 race taking place in November.

File - Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard as seen from the grandstands at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are expected to provide an update to Clark County officials next week for this year’s race — a necessary step toward getting a special events permit for the November event.

At Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting, Grand Prix officials will provide insight into the planning of this year’s race, including some traffic aspects, but the full traffic report isn’t slated to be made publicly available until later in August, according to county spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper. Infrastructure work tied to this year’s race is slated to begin sometime in September.

The item is tied to the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the special events permit they must obtain from the Clark County Public Works Department in order to host the event, Cooper said.

“This is separate from the road work in the lead-up to the race,” Cooper said in an email Wednesday. “It is expected that LVGP will touch on the proposed traffic impacts and how they plan to communicate to the public during Tuesday’s item.”

Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said the company plans to present a comprehensive overview and update of the race to county commissioners.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix team has been diligently working with Clark County leaders, public safety officials, and resort and tourism partners to plan for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Kraft said in a statement.

Race weekend, planned for Nov. 21-23, will see three nights of racing occur on the same 3.8-mile circuit as last year, mainly along public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. The circuit also includes turns and spectator zones planned for Formula One’s pit building and Grand Prix Plaza at the intersection of Harmon and Koval and around the Sphere, which is located on Koval and Sands.

Residents and visitors will likely have a keen interest in the infrastructure setup and teardown schedule for the race, which Grand Prix officials have pledged to shorten the time frame from last year’s nine-month period down to three months this year.

The size of the massive temporary Flamingo Road bridge over Koval Lane used last year will be cut in half for the 2024 race.

The traffic plan for the 2024 race was submitted to the county on May 1, but because of the document’s size — some 2,000 pages long — it has taken some time for the public works department to finish its review and approve traffic management and traffic control plans.

Once that occurs, “We will make that information public,” Cooper said. “And this is still expected in August.”

