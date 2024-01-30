Las Vegas Grand Prix officials pledge shorter race work schedule for ‘24

The massive workload needed for the race to take place last year drew the ire of Las Vegas Valley motorists who commuted on the roads in and around the resort corridor.

A bridge for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is under construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The setup and takedown for the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will need six fewer months than it did for last year’s inaugural race.

Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said Wednesday during Preview Las Vegas at Fontainebleau that the buildout of the race will take about three months this year, down from the nine months of set-up work last year. The work includes setting up the track ahead of the race and tearing it down after the race.

The massive workload needed for the race to take place last year drew the ire of Las Vegas Valley motorists who commuted on the roads in and around the resort corridor. The work area focused on Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane running north and south and Harmon and Sands avenues running east and west, which created a 3.8-mile circuit.

A big reason for the quicker time frame is that the pre-race work won’t require a full circuit repave of the 3.8-mile track, which spans mostly public roads in the resort corridor this year. F1’s Grand Prix Plaza completed construction also will mean less pre-race work than last year.

Aside from not needing repaving and the facility being in place, several other infrastructure tasks that had to be carried out last year aren’t necessary for 2024.

Those includes utility relocation, moving power lines underground, storm sewer modifications, sewer system rerouting, smart pole installation and sidewalk repairs. Crews won’t also have to work around the Sphere being under construction for a portion of the buildout.

“We don’t have to do all of that work, that was a Year 1 thing,” Wilm said. “We think this will be a substantially less difficult build.”

Based on a survey conducted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, two out of three families in the city were affected by traffic congestion created by F1 infrastructure work last year.

“Obviously the traffic issues were challenging in a way that nobody expected,” Wilm said.

Race officials also are seeking to alert motorists well ahead of time of planned roadwork, instead of periodically updating drivers as work progresses.

To lessen the impact of each phase of work, the associated traffic effects will be communicated ahead of time, as part of a single news release, a race spokesperson said.

Last year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix would periodically release information on upcoming closures a week or so before they were scheduled to begin, leading to many motorists being caught off guard by the ever-changing work schedule.

