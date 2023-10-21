Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building nears completion

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building is nearly move-in ready after receiving its temporary certificate of occupancy.

The Oracle Red Bull grandstand and Koval hospitality, center, are seen from the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The grandstands, filled with seats, are seen as workers add the finishing touches to the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

MSG Sphere and Stratosphere are seen from the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers are seen as they add the finishing touches to The F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A tunnel at the F1 Pit Building where fans walk through to get access to their seats is seen during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oracle Red Bull grandstand and Koval hospitality, center, are seen from the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Hospitality hall at the F1 Pit Building is seen during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The grandstands, filled with seats, are seen from hospitality hall at the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers are seen as they add the finishing touches to The F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers are seen as they add the finishing touches to The F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The grandstands, filled with seats, as seen from the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers are seen as they add the finishing touches to The F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers are seen as they add the finishing touches to The F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The grandstands, filled with seats, as seen from the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building is nearly move-in ready after receiving its temporary certificate of occupancy.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday received an exclusive tour of the 300,000 square-foot facility costing $500 million.

During race week Nov. 16-18, the building will be the hub of all the racing action and will be the spot where the VIPs will attend the race in the various luxury hospitality areas.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the building, including finishing the wiring of the 28,000 square-foot LED screen that serves as a canopy on the roof of the building. Designed in the shape of F1’s logo, the screen will be viewable from those flying into Las Vegas to Harry Reid International Airport.

Underneath the canopy is an event rooftop terrace where a party-like atmosphere will be available to all pit-building ticket holders.

Crews were setting up temporary food stands on the second and third floors that will serve those with hospitality tickets in the pit building. Those spaces include the Wynn Grid Club and Paddock Club. Guests with those five-day passes receive all inclusive gourmet food and top shelf alcoholic beverage options.

There are balconies on both levels of suites that allow fans to exit their suites on the east side of the structure and view the race below. There fans can also see their favorite team carry out pit stops on pit lane.

On the west side of the building there are also balconies where guests get a view of the Red Bull Energy Station and grandstands, and Sphere Vegas in the distance to the north. The T-Mobile Zone at Sphere spectator zone is located at the attention-grabbing arena.

The two levels of suites are wide open when not set up for the race or event, so they are able to handle events of all sizes.

The start/finish line is also located on site, on the track that is sandwiched between the pit building and a massive temporary grandstand that was constructed on site.

The ground floor of the building features a series of garages that each team will occupy. The order the teams are placed in the spots is determined by their overall finish last year on the Formula One circuit. Each team gets three garage bays that will house two race cars and their equipment.

Below the north end of the building is a tunnel that runs beneath the track. That was built to allow fans to be able to travel in-and-out of the different zones on site and for those coming in from the Strip or Virgin Hotels to access the site.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.