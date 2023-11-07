Las Vegas Grand Prix pop-up shop to open on Strip

Fans looking to get their hands on Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise will be able to do so at a soon-to-open retail pop-up shop on the Strip.

The F1 Las Vegas Hub pop-up retail shop is scheduled to be open to fans Nov. 13-22, 2023, at The Venetian for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Fans looking to get their hands on Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise will be able to do so at a soon-to-open retail pop-up shop on the Strip.

The F1 Las Vegas Hub will be open Monday through Nov. 22 at The Venetian to all race fans — no race ticket required. There, all things F1 will be on sale, including exclusive collaborations for the highly anticipated race.

“The F1 Las Vegas Hub is designed to be a place where both ticketed and non-ticketed fans can enjoy the excitement of our inaugural race,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, said in a statement. “More than just a retail shop, the F1 Las Vegas Hub will provide visitors and locals with the opportunity to engage interactively and commemorate the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix with hot-off-the-presses merchandise.”

American Express card members will receive access to an exclusive lounge area at the space, where they can purchase items from a special collection with Malbon Golf. Those customers will receive a free light-up cup when purchasing items with their American Express credit card.

“Our Card Member lounge at the F1 Las Vegas Hub will offer a comfortable place to hang out, charge your phone, and shop an exclusive Malbon collection, adding to the many benefits we’re offering both on and off the racetrack,” Mary Ellen Jelenek, senior vice president of global brand marketing and sponsorships at American Express said.

With The Venetian located near turns 11 and 12 of the 3.8-mile track for the three-day race weekend Nov. 16-18, the property looks to draw in fans as they take in the first of several F1 Las Vegas race weekends to come.

“Being the home of the F1 Las Vegas Hub is one of the many ways The Venetian Resort is bringing our guests and fans unique experiences during Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer of The Venetian. “This retail pop-up will be a must-visit for anyone who is a fan of Formula 1.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.