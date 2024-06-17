Las Vegas Grand Prix rolling out new general admission offering

Race fans next week will have a cheaper general admission ticket option for this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Race fans next week will have another cheaper general admission ticket option for this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Heineken GA+ package will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., June 24, and starts at $1,350, fees and taxes not included, for grand prix weekend Nov. 21-23, race officials announced Monday. The new ticket option will provide fans access to the South Koval Zone, with views of Turn 4, where they will have access to entertainment and complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverage options.

The zone is a standing-room-only area, with access to unassigned bleacher seating, that is available on a first-come, first-served basis. There fans will have views of the Koval straightway and live entertainment, photo opportunities and other activities.

“We continuously strive to deliver value and broaden our product ladder to make the Las Vegas Grand Prix accessible to more fans, while maintaining exceptional fan experiences,” Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc., said in a statement. “Heineken GA+ is a completely new ticket type for 2024 that offers a premium general admission experience in the heat of the action at a price point which is much more affordable than last year’s product offering for the same circuit location.”

For the inaugural 2023 race, the South Koval Zone featured the Heineken House area, where tickets started at $8,000.

The GA+ tickets will be made available early to American Express card holders at a 10 percent discount starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The South Koval Zone tickets are part of an expanded general admission offering by F1, which features single-day tickets that start at $150 and three-day passes that begin at $600, before taxes and fees. Ticket packages for the 2024 race go as high as $35,000, for the VIP F1 Garage zone that is located at the pit building, the hub of racing action.

The race will take place on the same 3.8-mile track as last year, consisting of mainly public roads on Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. Officials say the nine months it took to set up and tear down race infrastructure last year, will be reduced to three months for this year’s race. The controversial temporary Flaming Road bridge over Koval lane will be reduced in size this year by 50 percent, aimed at reducing the impact to businesses in the area.

Grand Prix officials early last month submitted a traffic plan to Clark County for the 2024 race, but it has yet to be made available to the public as county officials review the submission.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.