Las Vegas Grand Prix track preparations underway near Strip

Crews began installing track lighting Monday night near the Strip to prepare for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Traffic moves through the intersection of West Harmon Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard, which the Formula One Grand Prix passed through, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, on the Las Vegas Strip. Crews finished taking down remnants of the race Friday in time for the New Year’s Eve celebration on the Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Preparation for November’s Las Vegas Grand Prix has begun near the Strip, as crews started installing track lighting Monday night.

Work began at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue and will continue to move around the 3.8-mile circuit in a counterclockwise fashion, mainly including public roads. Outside of the Strip and Harmon, the course also includes portions of Koval Lane and Sands Avenue and areas around Formula One’s Grand Prix Plaza and Sphere.

With an effort to minimize impacts on traffic during the months of setup work, the majority of the road work is planned for the overnight hours, mainly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Race officials have launched a traffic webpage, which provides weekly road work schedules and related traffic implications for the entire race setup, race week and event teardown.

During the initial track lighting installation taking place on Harmon between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval, two lanes of Harmon will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday.

Track lighting installation will continue through the end of October, with barrier installation planned to begin the week of Oct. 7, also starting at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon and working its way counterclockwise around the circuit.

This year’s race preparation doesn’t include major repaving operations needed ahead of 2023’s inaugural race. The paving work took six months to carry out, creating traffic issues around the circuit during that span.

