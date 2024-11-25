Las Vegas Grand Prix track removal underway on Strip

With the second-annual Las Vegas Grand Prix completed, crews are already tearing down the infrastructure tied to the 3.8-mile street circuit, with the majority of the work planned to conclude by Christmas.

The view north up the track along Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the track of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Gran Prix on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews will remove track barriers and lighting around the course, which includes Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues. MGM Resorts will also dismantle their namesake hospitality building, temporarily constructed over the resort’s popular fountain attraction, resulting in further lane closures on the Strip.

Here’s a breakdown of the circuit’s tear down schedule:

Las Vegas Boulevard

Work on the Strip began at 9 p.m. Sunday with 24-hour lane closures planned until 9 p.m. Wednesday, between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon, for track barrier removal. The lane closures will vary in location, with one lane remaining open in each direction during the work.

Further lane reductions on Las Vegas Boulevard will occur overnight between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., Wednesday through Dec. 2 on the Strip, between Spring Mountain and Fashion Show Drive.

Lane restrictions will occur nightly on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain and Harmon from midnight to 9 a.m., Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, with one lane remaining open in each direction as track lighting removal occurs.

Dismantling of the Bellagio Fountain Club began Sunday and will run through Dec. 27, with two southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard closed between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. Traffic flow into and out of Bellagio will remain open during the work.

Sands Avenue

There are 24-hour lane restrictions on Sands which began Sunday night and will run through 9 p.m. Wednesday, to remove track barriers and track lighting One travel lane in each direction will remain open during the working hours.

Koval Lane

Sidewalk closures on Koval are planned for between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20 to remove the temporary pedestrian bridge over Koval.

Flamingo bridge removal

The intersection of Flamingo and Koval will be closed between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 as crews remove the temporary vehicular bridge running over the intersection. During the closure access to the businesses located in the area of the intersection will be provided. Sidewalk closures on Flamingo will also be in place during the bridge’s removal.

Harmon Avenue

Nightly lane restrictions on Harmon Avenue are scheduled to occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday between Saturday and Dec. 6 to remove track barrier. During that time the lane closures will vary in location, with one travel lane remaining open in each direction during the work.

Nightly closures of Harmon Avenue at Audrie Street are planned for between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday through Friday between Dec.1 and Dec. 13. Plans call for the intersection to be open on weekends. No left turns will be allowed at the Harmon and Audrie intersection. Flaggers will be on place during the closure to manage traffic at the intersection.

Strip pedestrian bridge enclosure removal

Pedestrian bridges at various locations on the Strip will be closed nightly between midnight and 9 a.m. as crews remove enclosures along the structures.

The overnight closures will be in place between Dec.2 and Dec. 4 for the Venetian-Sands south and Planet Hollywood to Cosmopolitan bridges.

Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 and again on Dec. 9, the Bellagio to Horseshoe and Harmon Shops to Harmon East bridges will see overnight closures.

Motorists can track the travel impacts on the grand prix’s dedicated traffic website or by texting F1LV to 31996 to opt-in to twice weekly updates on the track dismantling schedule.

