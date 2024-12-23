Las Vegas Grand Prix track teardown finishes ahead of schedule

The infrastructure removal wrapped about one month after the race, including the reopening of the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio for the first time since mid-September.

The view north along Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the circuit of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix are seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

View from the second floor of the Bellagio Fountain Club preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Grand Prix infrastructure removal wrapped about one month after the sporting spectacle, including the reopening of the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio for the first time since mid-September.

The removal of the high-end Bellagio Fountain Club hospitality space constructed over the Fountains of Bellagio finished ahead of schedule on Friday, MGM Resorts International confirmed Monday morning. That work ending, which was originally planned to wrap up on Dec. 27, led to the reopening of two lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard southbound and the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio, after being closed since Sept. 16.

One of the more controversial aspects of the track build, the temporary Flamingo Road bridge, was fully removed as of 6 a.m. Saturday. That led to the reopening of the intersection of Flamingo and Koval Lane after a nearly weeklong closure tied to the bridge removal process. The two-lane bridge had been in place over the intersection since mid-October.

The bridge, which was scaled down from a four-lane version last year to a two-lane structure this year. The larger bridge spurred multiple lawsuits from neighboring business, citing loss of revenue tied to the infrastructure work.

Crews also removed a pedestrian bridge at Rochelle Lane ahead of schedule, with an overnight closure tied to that work planned for this week now canceled.

The removals of the Flamingo bridge and Bellagio Fountain Club marked the end of post-race infrastructure removal, according the Las Vegas Grand Prix spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft.

Crews began removing the track lighting and barriers almost immediately following the race, which spanned 3.8 miles of public roads, including portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval and Harmon and Sands avenues. Track set up began on Sept. 2 and led to 16 weeks worth of traffic impacts during set up, race week and track dismantling.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix took place between Nov. 21-23 on the 3.8-mile street circuit, which featured two nights of practice and qualifying, leading to the race on Nov. 23, which began at 10 p.m.

Race officials are already eyeing next year’s event, with ticket deposits for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix already being made available.

