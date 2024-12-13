Las Vegas Grand Prix temporary bridge removal will close intersection

The temporary Formula One bridge, which has drawn the ire of nearby Las Vegas businesses, will be taken down starting Sunday.

Pedestrians navigate barricades and other race barriers along Koval Lane at the Flamingo Road bridge installed for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The view north along Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the circuit of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix are seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews will begin dismantling the controversial Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo Road vehicular bridge this weekend.

Work starts at 9 p.m. Sunday and runs through 9 p.m. Friday, during which time the intersection of Flamingo and Koval Lane will be shut to traffic.

The bridge was downsized from four lanes last year to two this year, in hopes of mitigating impacts to businesses located near the structure. The bridge allowed for necessary and approved vehicle traffic to travel to and from the resort corridor during times that racing was taking place during Grand Prix weekend, Nov. 21-23.

Reader boards have been placed around the intersection to assist motorists navigate the intersection and access the area businesses.

The bridge has be a controversial subject for many of the business owners in the area of the intersection, with several of them filing lawsuits against F1 and others related to the bridge and other infrastructure work tied to the race each of the past two years.

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, who represents the businesses that include Jay’s Market, the Stage Door Casino and Battista’s Hole in the Wall, said despite the downsized birdge, this year was worse for the businesses.

“Jay’s Market saw as bad or worse losses,” Mayo-DeRiso said. “In 2023 he had only the Flamingo blockage to deal with, this year the pedestrian bridge closed all access to his easternmost driveway off of Koval. His business was down 72 percent in 2024.”

Stage Door hasn’t recovered from 2023, she said, with 2024 not looking any better, as it has seen weak customer counts and wage losses for its employees.

“Again, they cater to the before and after work local employment customers,” Mayo-DeRiso said. “The traffic delays, late to work and hours to get home stopped any and all after work customers to the Stage Door.”

Battista’s closed early on Friday and Saturday of the race, due to low customer reservations, she said.

“Randy (Markin, owner of Battista’s Hole in the Wall and Stage Door) said unless you could walk to Battista’s, tourists did not dine with them,” Mayo-DeRiso said. “Parking and access was not better for them.”

Limited access will still be provided to the businesses in the vicinity of the Flamingo-Koval intersection during the bridge dismantling. Those access points include:

— The Westin: Guests can access the Westin at the property’s westernmost entrance on Flamingo.

— Jay’s Market: Motorists can access the store via Koval.

— Caesars Entertainment employee parking lot: Employees can access the parking lot via Flamingo.

— Meridian Condos: Residents and guests can access the residential site via Koval.

— ARCO gas station: Customers can access the convenient store via Koval.

— The Platinum Hotel: Guests can access the hotel with the assistance of flaggers via one-way traffic on Flamingo.

— Tuscany: Guests can access the hotel-casino via Flamingo.

— Ellis Island: Guests can access the off-Strip property via Koval Lane.

— 7-Eleven: Customers can access the convenience store via Koval.

— Las Vegas Souvenirs and Gifts: Customers can access the retail store via Koval.

Regional Transportation Commission bus detours during the Flamingo-Koval intersection closure include Route 119, Route 202 and the Centennial Express.

The bridge will return next year, with the F1 already taking ticket deposits for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Nov. 20-22.

The teardown around the rest of the 3.8-mile race circuit continues and is slated to wrap up by the end of the month. All track barriers and lighting have been removed from the public roads, with mainly the bridge removal work at Flamingo and Koval and the dismantling of the hospitality space built over the Fountains Of Bellagio still affecting trafffic, according the the Grand Prix’s traffic website.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.