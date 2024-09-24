Local business opportunities available during F1 weekend

Following in the footsteps of the NFL and the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, Formula One is looking to utilize local businesses to help put on this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Turn 3 Club display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from Formula One and the history of the race. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 100 local businesses are included in the Las Vegas Grand Prix Business Network Directory, which was announced Tuesday. In partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the business directory features vendors that were already selected by the Super Bowl Host Committee’s business connect program, which will be relied upon by race teams, partners and businesses for a variety of uses during grand prix weekend, Nov. 21-23.

“Using local businesses for their goods and services has been a priority for the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the grand prix, said in a statement. “The creation of our Local Business Network Directory allows us to increase our commitment by encouraging race teams and partners from out of the market to utilize local businesses when they descend on Las Vegas for race week.”

Services that the local companies could provide during race weekend include: cleaning services; event production; professional services; security; photo and video; food and beverage, and transportation.

This month, grand prix officials gave the media a preview of three of the planned hospitality spaces that will be available during grand prix weekend. To show those off, they hired local events company Blueprint Studios to preview the spaces at the facility in the southwest valley, while showcasing the food that will be served in the space, provided by local company Cut & Taste of Vegas.

“One of the biggest things that we took away from last year and I think are ingrained in the culture and the fabric of Las Vega Grand Prix, is highlighting our local community and utilizing where we can locals,” said Ashley Goodhue-White, senior vice president of production for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and general manager for Grand Prix Plaza. “Last year in our secondary hospitality space, all of what you see here for fit and finish was done by Blueprint Studios. It was a massive undertaking. … We know that Cut & Taste is a good food and beverage provider, so we are so excited to partner with them in our secondary hospitality spaces.”

