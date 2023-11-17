Loose manhole cover scrubs first Las Vegas Grand Prix practice — LIVE BLOG

Less than 10 minutes into the first F1 practice session in Las Vegas the cars came to a stop due to problems with a manhole cover. Follow the action here with our live blog.

An apparent loose drain cover caused the first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix to be canceled on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Team Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz car had to be wheeled into his team’s garage for repairs after stopping on the track. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Sainz car had to be wheeled into his team’s garage for repairs after stopping on the track when it hit a loose manhole cover, officials said/The first practice session was then called off after just nine minutes. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The racing control board in Max Verstappen's garage for Oracle Red Bull Racing on pit lane during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The entrance to pit lane for drives during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Invited guests get time with the winner's trophy as they tour pit lane before the practice session during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elvis is ready for some action in the wedding chapel before the practice session during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cars and rhinestones on Elvis' belt who is ready for some action in the wedding chapel before the practice session during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crew members hang out in the garage area before the practice session during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A race crewman works on lights along the track before practice time begins during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alpha Romero rounds the circuit during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Haas car rounds the track during the first practice day of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The top floor floor of the Pit Building is filled with Formula One guests during the first practice day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans view the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race from the grandstands at the East Harmon Fan Zone on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Drivers round the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Drivers round the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alpha Tauri rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Max Verstappen competes in the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists to the Strip watch the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lewis Hamilton competes in the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Esteban Ocon competes in the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Max Verstappen competes in the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yuki Tsunoda competes in the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sergio Perez, left, and Lewis Hamilton race during the first practice session for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lance Stroll competes in the first practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. The first practice race was later cancelled due to safety issues. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Check our live blog below for the latest from the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

9:47 p.m.

Footage shows apparent issue on track

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes has tweeted footage of the apparent problem with the manhole cover on the track. Katsilometes shot this footage from Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

— Brett Clarkson

9:32 p.m.

Formula 1’s X account:

Following an FIA inspection, it was found a concrete frame around a manhole cover had failed during FP1. The FIA are commencing checks on all other covers across the circuit. Any changes to scheduling will be advised in due course.#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2023

9:09 p.m.

Apparent loose drain cover scuttles practice session

A “bump on the track” (the loose drain cover) caused Sainz’s vehicle to stop, per Formula 1’s X account.

— Mick Akers

9:05 p.m.

First practice ends aprubtly as race officials cite problem on track

The first practice for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix ended abruptly Thursday as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was forced to stop in the third sector just nine minutes into the session, bringing out red flags.

The race stewards announced the session would not be resumed.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, cited a problem with a drain cover on the track.

“We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover, which is the reason for the current delay,” the FIA said in a statement.

A second practice is scheduled for midnight, but there is no word on its status.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recorded the fastest lap at 1:40.909, though five drivers weren’t able to record times before the session ended.

— Andy Yamashita

Fans react to camceled practice

Laura and Travis Carlisle are a married couple from Olympia, Washington that was on the Strip for the first few minutes of the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s first practice round that was canceled due to an apparent loose drain cover on the track.

The couple visit Las Vegas at least once a month and are lifelong Formula One fans so they were excited to see the event despite all the turmoil caused by construction for it.

“It’s not surprising that the road work was messed up,” Travis Carlisle said. “It’s only fitting for how much Formula One work has caused disruption in Vegas.”

When the first practice session of Thursday night was canceled they decided to go back to their room at the Flamingo since the room was comped and had a view of the Strip.

Even though Formula One had a disappointing start Laura Carlisle is excited to see what happens for the rest of the weekend.

“I want to see it workout for Vegas, because of what has been invested into this,” Laura Carlisle said.

— Sean Hemmersmeier

Cars are vrooming and phones are out. (Security guards also telling people to keep moving on walkways) pic.twitter.com/R6zcz1B8PK — Sean Hemmersmeier (@seanhemmers34) November 17, 2023

8:37 p.m.

Vegas is ‘where the money is’

Anthony Mosharrafa is celebrating his 24th birthday on Thursday and wanted to mark the occasion by flying from Los Angeles to be in town for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He said just plans to walk around the Strip for the first night of practice rounds but will look to get a ticket for the more fast-paced Friday and Saturday events.

Mosharrafa is a fan of F1 due to its global presence and because each Grand Prix has its own challenges for the drivers to overcome. He thought the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s design was interesting but wasn’t overly impressed.

“I think F1 is in Vegas since it’s going towards where the money is,” Mosharrafa said.

Mosharrafa said he has no big expectations for the race and just wants to be surprised by whatever happens.

— Sean Hemmersmeier

Crowds forming around walkways since you can still pretty well through the whatever kind of film they put on the glass. pic.twitter.com/Fsy4IvWAla — Sean Hemmersmeier (@seanhemmers34) November 17, 2023

8:20 p.m.

Will ‘bring stupid wealth to this city’

Outside Bellagio people lined fencing along the track that was partially obstructed by see-through black material. Brennan and Melissa Scott, who made the trip from British Columbia, Canada, found a spot just before cars began to zoom by.

Brennan Scott is a veteran of the F1 race weekend having twice attended the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

“I’ve watched a lot of NASCAR, Indy Car and seen Formula 1 and I want to see how the venue plays out and the hype and just want to say I was there first,” Brennan Scott said.

It was his wife Melissa’s first Grand Prix.

“Super excited to watch it with him,” she said.

While he’s a fan of Red Bull, Brennan Scott hopes McLaren driver Lando Norris can pull off an upset.

He said locals who have been frustrated by all the headaches caused from the race will see the benefits in the years to come.

“It’s next year and the years after that is going to bring stupid wealth to this city … It will make sense after this year,” Brennan Scott said.

— David Wilson

7:51 p.m.

First in-person F1 event

Frankie and Nick Miner are a married couple that travelled from Santa Maria, California to attend every night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Nick Miner is a fan of Formula One who has been following the sport for the last five years and the Las Vegas Grand Prix was the first time an F1 event was close enough for the couple to attend.

“I’m excited to see it out of my computer and in-person for the first time,” said Frankie Miner.

Nick Miner said the setup for the race “looks awesome.”

The couple said the prices were really expensive and they booked general admission tickets to save on costs.

The couple is staying at the Aria and said traffic hasn’t really impacted their stay as they were walking to the race and had a Uber driver that knew which streets to take.

— Sean Hemmersmeier

Never too late to see F1 in person pic.twitter.com/XHFfkvK4EH — Sean Hemmersmeier (@seanhemmers34) November 17, 2023

7:15 p.m.

Feels like normal weeknight

Michael Urban is a temp worker at the Venetian who was working the first full night of events for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and early in the night he didn’t seem too flustered by the event.

“Aside getting in and out most things have been unaffected,” Urban said. “It feels like a normal weekday night inside (the Venetian).”

Urban said he is a fan of Formula One but has been “super disappointed” about the coordination efforts by local authorities to set the race up since it’s made life more difficult for workers on the Strip to get to work.

The traffic has been a “nightmare everyday,” Urban said and he now leaves for work an hour and a half before his shift starts.

— Sean Hemmersmeier

The first practice session for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about 3 hours away, crews at Las Vegas Blvd and Spring Mountain Road are still working on set up. pic.twitter.com/BWQGmdJG1J — Sean Hemmersmeier (@seanhemmers34) November 17, 2023

6:40 p.m.

Mystery beverage in a replica racing shoe

Preston and Jacquie McClusky have wanted to go to a race for a few years since becoming fans through the Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” The Las Vegas Grand Prix is their first.

The couple traveled from Orange County, California and will be in town all weekend for the racing festivities.

“Just looking forward to everything. The whole experience, hoping to see Ferrari win,” said Jacquie McClusky, who was sporting a team-branded jacket.

Around Preston’s neck hung a small replica racing shoe with a beverage tucked inside. He said he was pulling for Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who made the “shoey” famous as a post-race victory celebration.

He declined to say what he was drinking and said it was whatever the Bellagio’s Shoey Bar was serving.

They said expected the areas around the track to be busier Thursday night.

“So far the crowd control has been pretty good,” Preston McClusky said.

— David Wilson

6:10 p.m.

Ticket prices ‘too high’

Isha Kuldeep was walking along the Las Vegas Strip as construction crews were putting the finishing touches to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix racetrack for the first practice sessions of race weekend.

Kuldeep was hoping to get a peek of the Formula One cars later in the evening as she didn’t have a ticket to the F1 events.

“The ticket prices are too high,” Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep is visiting Las Vegas from Ontario, Canada for a vacation and said there have been no big issues during her stay at the Flamingo due to the F1 setup. She credited the Flamingo for sending emails to her warning her about F1’s impact on the Strip for preparing her so she knew what to expect.

— Sean Hemmersmeier

6 p.m.

‘Keep walking’

A security guard asked pedestrians stopping at a railing near Bellagio to not lean on the banister and keep walking. Guests stopped to get a peak at portion of the track, snapped a picture and kept moving.

— David Wilson

5:30 p.m.

Walkways bustling

Walkways around the circuit were bustling with people in Formula 1 team gear about three hours before the start of the first practice session. Event staff were posted around walking paths holding signs offering help to guests.

— David Wilson

5:00 p.m.

Betting on practice

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has already set a record for Formula One betting handle at Caesars Sportsbook, and the same is expected at sportsbooks around Las Vegas. Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen did offer the caveat that, “Although we’ve already eclipsed the record handle, auto racing is a niche sport. It’s just not heavily bet.”

The majority of money wagered is expected to pour in Friday and Saturday, but Station Casinos does have a prop bet up for tonight’s first practice:

— Fastest driver in practice (listed in order of odds): Max Verstappen (-175), Charles Leclerc (+450), Carlos Sainz Jr. (+500), Lewis Hamilton (+1,100), George Russell (+1,500), Lando Norris (+1,500), Sergio Perez (+1,800), Alex Albon (+3,500), Oscar Piastri (+3,500), Fernando Alonso (+4,500), Kevin Magnussen (+6,000), Nico Hulkenberg (+6,000), Esteban Ocon (+8,000), Pierre Gasly (+10,000) and the field (all other drivers) at +5,000.

In betting terms, minus odds reflect the money bettors have to wager to win $100, while plus odds reflect how much bettors win for a $100 wager. In this case, bettors can wager $175 to win $100 on Verstappen, or $100 to win $450 on Leclerc. A long shot wager on Gasly pays $10,000 on a $100 bet.

Verstappen, who has won 17 of the 20 F1 races this season, is the heavy favorite at Station (-450) to win Saturday’s race, but he is as low as -220 at Circa Sports.

— Jim Barnes

