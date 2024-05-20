Get behind the wheel with new F1 attraction planned for the Strip

Formula One is set to increase its footprint on the Las Vegas Strip with an attraction that will put fans behind the wheel of virtual race cars.

A McLaren simulator coach helps Joseph Launi, visiting from Toronto, Canada for the Formula 1 race, drive the McClaren simulator at the McLaren Experience Center at Wynn Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 21,000-square-foot F1 Arcade is planned to be added to the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, according to a Monday news release. The attraction is scheduled to open in 2025 and will serve as the flagship F1 Arcade location.

“The adrenaline pumping experience of fans racing head-to-head on iconic circuits against their friends and family while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip will be truly exceptional,” Jon Gardner, U.S. president of F1 Arcade, said in a statement.

The two-story facility will be the largest F1 Arcade in the world and will feature full-motion race simulators, a bar area, food options and terrace views of the Strip. F1 Arcades also host watch parties for grand prix races during F1’s season. F1 Arcade will share an entrance at the Forum Shops with co-tenants including Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak &Stone Crab.

F1 opened its first U.S. F1 Arcade location last month in Boston, with a Washington D.C. facility planned to open later this year. The arcades also allow for group bookings and private events at its facilities.

The Las Vegas location is part of the global expansion of F1 Arcades, with the company’s goal to have 30 facilities in operation within the next five years.

The Southern Nevada location comes on the heels of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, with the 2024 race set for Nov. 21-23. F1 also constructed the $500 million Grand Prix Plaza located just off the Strip on Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

The area includes the 300,000-square-foot facility, which serves as the hub during race weekends, with driver garages and pits, the start finish line and some of the best spectator zones. The massive facility is also planned to be utilized year-round, with grand prix officials in the process of building out the calendar of events.

“As Formula 1 continues to build on the success of last year’s inaugural Grand Prix, it’s exciting to see F1’s presence in Las Vegas continue to grow with the opening of a flagship F1 Arcade,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for Formula One and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said in a statement. “The latest venue announcement symbolizes the increasing appetite for F1 in Las Vegas and will become a go to attraction for visitors outside of race weekend.”

