Mercedes drivers lead F1 Las Vegas practice — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, was the fastest during the first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday night.

Formula 1 Williams driver Franco Colapinto zooms by during open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon speeds down the circuit during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 RB driver Liam Lawson zooms by during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 Alpine driver Pierre Gasly during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans sit in the grandstands as drivers zoom by during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 McLaren driver Lando Norris zooms by during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans sit in the grandstands as drivers zoom by during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans sit in the grandstands as drivers zoom by during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans sit in the grandstands as drivers zoom by during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fans sneak photos over the barriers during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fans watch drivers zoom by the grandstands during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon speeds down the circuit during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc speeds down the circuit during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 McLaren driver Oscar Piastri speeds down the circuit during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz speeds down the circuit during the first open practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fan Maya Nypl of Paradise, Calif., is hoisted over a barrier to sneak a peek of drivers practicing during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fan Maya Nypl of Paradise, Calif., is hoisted over a barrier to sneak a peek of drivers practicing during Formula 1 opening practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The winners trophy is on display atop the Heineken tower to check out the view during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People stand in line to climb the Heineken tower to check out the view during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A race car navigates up the track along Koval Lane during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch from the stands about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People watch the cars navigate the track below the Heineken tower during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch from the stands about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch about the stands about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch from the stands about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Williams driver Franco Colapinto leads RB driver Yuki Tsunoda around a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez turns a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mercedes driver George Russell turns a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris leads Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz around a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Williams driver Alex Albon turns a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen turns a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris turns a corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Williams driver Franco Colapinto leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc around a turn at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez turns the corner at the Sphere during the first Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc navigates turns about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All the manhole covers were sealed when the Formula One cars hit the Strip for the first practice session of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday night.

A year after the first practice abruptly ended after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a manhole cover, delaying practice for several hours, Thursday’s first session went off without a hitch.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes posted the fastest time right at the end of the hour-long session with a lap of 1 minutes, 35.001 seconds, around the 17-turn, 3.8-mile course.

“I’m still here, still fighting, and I’m going to continue to push,” Hamilton, who will drive for Ferrari next year, told F1 TV on Wednesday. “I want to make sure I give (Mercedes) the best I can in the next races. If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we’ll have a better result.”

George Russell, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, was second with a lap time of 1:35.397. While the top of the practice leaderboard shifted throughout the session, Hamilton and Russell were at the top for most of the opening practice.

The second practice was scheduled to take place late Thursday, and the final practice is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by qualifying at 10 p.m. The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said there have been plenty of moments when his cars are the fastest in the first practice and fall off, but is hopeful that Hamilton and Russell won’t regress.

“The gap was pretty big. It’s the biggest that we’ve seen so far in free practice one,” Wolff said in a post-practice news conference Thursday. “I don’t believe this kind of advantage to the other teams is going to last. I would very much hope that we’re not falling behind like we’ve did in the past on some of the tracks, but remain competitive to fight at the front.”

‘Have good hopes’

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who is 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the point standings, was third with a time of 1:35.954. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth (1:36.007) and Verstappen was fifth (1:36.038).

Verstappen is hoping for a repeat of last year’s race when he won the inaugural event and F1’s most recent race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Nov. 3.

“I knew (Brazil) was going to be a tough race, but the end result of course was very good,” Verstappen said Wednesday. “It looks a bit better now in the championship, but we’ll see this weekend. We have good hopes to be competitive, but I don’t know.”

Norris will need to finish ahead of Verstappen in Las Vegas to keep his slim hopes at the title alive. Verstappen can clinch the title with a win Saturday or if he leaves the race with at least a 60-point lead over Norris.

Drivers spoke with the media late Wednesday as they arrived at the track for the second edition of the race. With most drivers in the field familiar with the course, they had an idea of what to expect to get their car right for the race.

“I do really know what to expect as a racing track,” Alpine driver Esteban Ocon said Wednesday. “Being able to race and overtake (pass), I think it provided really interesting challenges. To race on it, it’s really fun.”

There weren’t as many prerace festivities that drivers participated in the week leading up to the race, but drivers expect the energy around the race to amplify as the week goes on.

“It definitely feels strange this grand prix, just racing at night,” Russell said Wednesday. “The atmosphere builds up during the course of the weekend, so let’s see.”

New race director

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the first for a few drivers. And for race director Rui Marques.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced after Brazil that race director Niels Wittich was removed from his position. A statement from the FIA said that Wittich “stepped down” but he told motorsport-magazin.com, a German publication, that he “did not resign.”

The F1 race director is responsible for race operations and oversees all matters related to the race. The race director also works with stewards during an event to levy any penalties on drivers.

The move comes after the Grand Prix Drivers Association released a statement Nov. 7 on social media regarding the FIA’s policing and fines of drivers swearing during interviews.

“There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing,” the statement read.

Wittich was removed from his position Nov. 12, much to the shock of drivers.

“We definitely weren’t aware, a bit of a surprise for everybody,” Russell, who serves as a chairman for the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said Wednesday. “Often as drivers, we probably feel that we’re the last to find out this sort of information, and it involves us directly.

Russell said the drivers were “not happy” with some of the decisions Wittich and the FIA made this season. He said he hopes this is the beginning of more dialogue between the drivers and FIA.

“Sometimes just hiring and firing is not the solution,” Russell said. “You need to work together to improve the problem, so let’s see what this new sort of era is going to bring.”

Up next

What: Las Vegas Grand Prix

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Strip

TV: ESPN

Favorites: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen (+190)

Event schedule

Friday

Practice: 6:30 p.m

Qualifying: 10 p.m.

Saturday

Race: 10 p.m.

First practice results

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1:35.001

2. George Russell (Mercedes), 1:35.397

3. Lando Norris (McLaren), 1:35.954

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1:36.007

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1:36.038

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), 1:36.218

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), 1:36.262

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren), 1:36.451

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine), 1:36.478

10. Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1:36.536

11. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), 1:36.811

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), 1:36, 817

13. Alex Albon (Williams), 1:36.948

14. Esteban Ocon (Alpine), 1:37.152

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), 1:37.200

16. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber), 1:37.765

17. Franco Colapinto (Williams), 1:38.025

18. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber), 1:38.350

19. Yuki Tsunoda (RB), 1:38.574

20. Liam Lawson (RB), 1:38.730