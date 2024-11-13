Las Vegas police discuss F1 safety preparations
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference to discuss safety preparations for the upcoming Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commission Vice Chairman William McCurdy II, and Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft spoke about the event, which will take place Nov. 20 until Nov. 23.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
