Formula 1

Las Vegas police discuss F1 safety preparations

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference to discuss safety preparations for the upcoming Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Construction is underway on a pedestrian bridge and a hospitality area for F1 Las Vegas Grand P ...
Construction is underway on a pedestrian bridge and a hospitality area for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 on Koval Lane just north of the Harmon intersection, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2024 - 1:48 pm

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference to discuss safety preparations for the upcoming Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commission Vice Chairman William McCurdy II, and Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft spoke about the event, which will take place Nov. 20 until Nov. 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.

