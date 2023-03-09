Next round of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale this month

The next round of tickets for the highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix are set to go on sale later this month.

Racer George Russell turns doughnuts across from the Bellagio while racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

A rendering shows what the MSG Sphere Zone for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The next round of tickets for the highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix are set to go on sale later this month.

Fans with American Express cards will get first access starting at 10 a.m. March 20, with the general public getting their shot at 10 a.m. March 24.

Fans who signed up for the race’s priority interest list, paying the $7.77 donation fee, will get access March 22, with varying assigned access times.

“We released a small percentage of tickets back in November and were overwhelmed by the initial interest in purchasing tickets,” Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “Over the last few months, we have worked closely with local officials to finalize the track layout and seating assignments across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. We look forward to giving our fans from around the world a second opportunity to join us for, what I believe will be, the premier sporting and entertainment event of the year.”

These tickets include various price points in eight spectator zones, including the cheapest three-day ticket, the $500 general admission passes for the area around the MSG Sphere.

Each ticket includes access to a dedicated zone, with each featruing its own Vegas-style entertainment and all inclusive food and drinks throughout the event.

The inaugural race weekend will occur Nov. 16-18, with the race itself taking place at 10 p.m. under the lights of the Las Vegas Strip. The race will be 50 laps around a 3.8-mile course spanning portions of the Las Vegas Strip, Koval, Harmon and Spring Mountain Road. Speeds of up to 212 mph are expected to be reached during the race.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.