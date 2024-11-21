Norris needs ‘lot of luck’ to avoid F1 checkmate in Las Vegas

Lando Norris said he’s fully aware that his chances of catching Max Verstappen for the Formula One world championship are slim entering the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris isn’t a big chess player.

But when a question about his chances at the F1 title at a Wednesday press conference was posed with a chess metaphor, Norris was fully aware of how his board would look.

“It’s probably in check,” Norris said Wednesday.

Though Norris hasn’t been checkmated yet, he isn’t denying that he will need some luck with three races remaining in the F1 season to catch points leader Max Verstappen for the world title, starting with Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“It’s very out of reach at the minute. And we’ve been performing well, but I need a lot of luck,” Norris said. “It’s check and I’m all alone, and Max has all his pawns ready to attack me.”

The cars will hit the track for practice at 6 p.m. Thursday, with another practice session to follow at 10 p.m.

The third practice session is at 6 p.m. Friday, and qualifying takes place later Friday at 10 p.m. The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Norris is 62 points behind Verstappen, the three-time reigning champion, entering Las Vegas. For Norris to stay alive in the title fight, he must finish in front of Verstappen and leave Las Vegas with a deficit under 60 points.

“The position I’m in now, probably, I have less to lose,” Norris said. “The (points) gap to Max, is for the first time — I’ve had the realization of where things stand.”

Verstappen can clinch his fourth world title in Las Vegas with a win on Saturday.

Norris had a prime opportunity to cut into Verstappen’s lead at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Nov. 3. The 24-year-old British driver won the pole but finished sixth, while Verstappen charged from 17th in rainy conditions to claim the win.

Norris said the week after Brazil was “tough.”

“It was a defining moment for the championship. … I had the realization of things are pretty much out of my control, like not within reach necessarily,” Norris said. “That’s a tough realization.”

Norris is experiencing his first title fight in a breakout season. He won his first F1 race in May at the Miami Grand Prix and has three wins, seven poles and 12 podium finishes this season.

It’s been a learning experience for Norris, as he’s figured out how to complete and win races. He’s also learning as he goes about the demands for a season-long title fight.

If anything, Norris said he can take away that he and his McLaren team have “what it takes” to be in a title race.

“I’m not completely satisfied with how I’ve done, I definitely know I need to make improvements,” he said. “But for the first time, I’m confident to say that I have what I need to fight for a championship.”

Norris will need to have a better result at Las Vegas than what he did in the event’s inaugural race last year. He finished last after crashing on the third lap.

He said he expects Ferrari to be fast this weekend. Last season, Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified first and second, respectively, for the race. Leclerc finished second behind Verstappen in the race.

“A lot has changed last year, not my finest race, that’s for sure, but (the car) had good pace,” Norris said. “The car was actually pretty reasonable in the race. (I expect) the same as we’ve been seeing, a good fight between Red Bull, Ferrari, ourselves and Mercedes.”

Up next

What: Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Strip

TV: ESPN

Favorites: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen (+190)

Event schedule

Thursday

Practice: 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday

Practice: 6:30 p.m

Qualifying: 10 p.m.

Saturday

Race: 10 p.m.