Paving plan set for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix racetrack

Initial milling and paving operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s racetrack are set to get underway next month.

A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Plans call for a phased approach, beginning April 2 on Sands Avenue, that will run through April 7, according to Terry Miller of Miller Project Management, who is leading the work on the circuit and the race’s paddock building.

From there work will shift to the Las Vegas Strip, where initial paving operations are scheduled take place April 9 through May 19. That work will only occur on the southbound lanes of the Strip.

Crews will work on one to two lanes at a time, and traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes, where two-way traffic will be in place at times, according to Miller.

Miller noted that the Strip will not be fully shut down during the paving work.

Following the Strip work, paving operations will shift to Harmon Avenue, with that work set to take place May 22 through May 26.

Koval Lane work will get underway following that, with initial paving operations set to take place there June 11 through June 16.

Then between June 19 and June 30, the initial paving of the circuit within the paddock site, located at the intersection of Koval and Harmon, is set to take place.

The last phase of the initial paving work of the race is set to take place Aug. 21 through Aug. 25 around the MSG Sphere portion of the race circuit.

Medians will be removed on Koval, Harmon and Sands, Miller noted. Only a small portion of a median will be removed on the Strip near Harmon, Miller added.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is planned to occur Nov. 16-18 . The race will take place at night and will be 50 laps around a 3.8-mile course spanning portions of the Strip, Koval, Harmon and Sands. Speeds of up to 212 mph are expected to be reached during the race.

Following initial paving operations, final paving will need to be carried out ahead of the race. The final phases will begin in mid-July, running in a phased approach similar to the initial track paving work but with shorter time lengths.

Final track paving work will begin on Sands, running between July 16 and July 21. Work then shifts to Las Vegas Boulevard between July 23 and July 28 before moving to Harmon between July 30 and Aug. 4.

The paddock site’s final paving is set to occur between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. Koval follows that Aug. 13 through Aug. 18, and the final paving operations wrap up Sept. 10 through Sept. 15 around the MSG Sphere site.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.