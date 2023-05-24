Take a lap around the Las Vegas F1 track with F1 23

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is still months away, but we now have a glimpse into what the race will look like, thanks to a video game.

EA Sports' upcoming title, F1 23, showcased what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like. (EA Sports)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is still months away, but we now have a glimpse into what the race and track will look like, thanks to a video game.

Gameplay video released from EA Sports’ upcoming title, F1 23, showcases the Las Vegas F1 track.

A longer video is available on Formula 1’s YouTube channel.

Gamers who preorder the game before May 31 will receive exclusive Las Vegas content and get early access. F1 23 will be released on June 16th on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X and PC.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place Nov. 18.