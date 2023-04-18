What’s it like to drive the Vegas F1 circuit? Ride with us and find out

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place on 3.8 miles of mainly public roads, including stretches of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues.

Construction crews hoist a barrier during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

An artist rendering of the Formula One paddock site. The four-story, 300,000-square-foot building is slated to be completed in October. (Courtesy: Formula One)

A rendering shows what the MSG Sphere Zone for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

An artist rendering of what the Paddock and East Harmon spectator zones will look like for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

An artist rendering of what the Koval hospitality zone will look like for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Las Vegas is set to host one of the most anticipated Formula One races in recent memory later this year.

A small portion of track will run in private rights of way at the F1 paddock site and the MSG Sphere.

Looking to capture the essence of Las Vegas, the track is focused on the Strip to incorporate the various resorts and world-famous landmarks as a backdrop to the race. To get the full “Vegas Effect,” the race will begin at 10 p.m., to include the brightness of the resorts along the main stretch of the track on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Drivers will reach speeds of up to 212 mph during the 50-lap race slated to occur on Nov. 18.

Several spectator zones will be constructed along the race’s circuit. They include the lowest price-point section, standing room only and general admission grandstands at the MSG Sphere. Three-day race passes started at $500 for the standing room only tickets and $2,000 for the grandstands. (The $500 standing room only tickets are sold out.)The space will feature the race’s second largest fan zone.

The paddock building, located at Koval and Harmon, will feature the top-tier space, the Wynn Grid Club, the Paddock Club and VIP garage. These are sold as five-day passes, with prices of these going north of $10,000. The race’s start/finish line and driver pits is also located at the paddock site.

The East Harmon zone surrounds the paddock area, with grandstands located on both sides of the structure. The area has two fan zones including the largest, the Primary Fan Zone.

The Koval zone will feature grandstands on the west side of the road with two ticket options: The Neon option and the Legacy option, both priced at $8,000. The Neon space is set to bring the nightlife experience to the track, with live entertainment and cocktail presentations. The Legacy area is geared more toward the hardcore race fan, with premium views of the track, meet-and-greet opportunities with F1 legends and interactive activations.

The West Harmon Zone will be located on the south side of Harmon just before drivers reach the paddock area. Tickets for this zone start at $1,500 and offer views of the pit lane entry and the Harmon straight.

Other spectator zones are set to be built in front of the Fountains at Bellagio and the Mirage (Hard Rock).

A fan watch party is also planned for the Wynn West space just to the west of Wynn and Encore and to the north of Fashion Show Mall. There, fans who weren’t able to plunk down thousands of dollars to get a view of the race on the track can take in the race action with other fans in a watch party atmosphere.

