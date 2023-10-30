Taxis to add surcharge for F1 rides from airport to resorts

The Nevada Taxicab Authority board approved the special temporary surcharges for the day surrounding next month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Nevada Taxicab Authority has approved $15 surcharges to existing cab rates for trips between Harry Reid International Airport and three resort corridor locations for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix next month.

The temporary surcharge will be in effect between noon, Nov. 15 and noon, Nov. 21 and will increase cab ride costs within three tiered flat-rate zones.

The five-member Taxicab Authority board agreed that the surcharge was a necessary step to encourage full workforce participation by permitted taxicab drivers to provide adequate services to the traveling public during race events.

Industry representatives testified during an Oct. 18 board meeting that 100 percent of the fee would pass through to lessees and the fee for employee-drivers would be incorporated into the cab company’s existing meter commission payout percentages.

The board also ordered cab companies to report data to agency staff by Dec. 5 regarding the total number of rides provided during the F1 surcharge period, including a comparison of the ride totals during the same time period during 2022, and the breakdown of zoned fares vs. non-zoned fares. The information collected will be presented to the board and used during discussion and deliberation about implementing a special event surcharge during future events.

The surcharge means rides from the airport to locations north of Sunset Road to Tropicana Avenue would cost $37; to locations north of Tropicana to Flamingo Road would cost $41; and to locations north of Flamingo to the Strat would cost $45.

The Taxicab Authority regulates 16 companies in Clark County, which operate 2,765 taxis inspected annually and employ 4,447 drivers.

