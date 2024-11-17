Verstappen still on top as F1 returns to Vegas, but grip not so tight

Max Verstappen has a solid lead in the Formula One point standings, but he hasn’t locked up the championship yet heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is in a familiar position heading into the second running of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Dutch driver sits atop the point standings and is in prime position to win his fourth consecutive world title.

But unlike last year, the F1 championship battle isn’t over heading into Las Vegas. There is still a scenario in which Verstappen isn’t holding the trophy at the end of the season.

The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday, with practice Thursday and Friday and qualifying later Friday.

Last season, Verstappen clinched the title with six races to go, then added Las Vegas to his record total of 19 wins in 22 races.

He hasn’t been as dominant this season, but he has a 62-point lead over second-place McLaren driver Lando Norris (393 to 331) with three races remaining.

For Norris to keep his slim hopes of a title alive, he must finish ahead of Verstappen in Las Vegas. But Verstappen, driving for Red Bull Racing, can lock up the title with a win Saturday.

There’s a maximum of 86 points on the line in the final three races. Race winners receive 25 points in each race and an additional point in each race is available for whoever runs the fastest lap. There are eight more points for the winner of the Sprint race in Qatar on Nov. 30.

Verstappen is coming off a victory in the most recent race, the São Paulo Grand Prix on Nov. 3.

“I just want clean races to the end,” Verstappen told reporters after his win. “I’m not thinking about clinching the championship in Vegas or whatever. I just want clean races.”

Verstappen can also clinch the title if he is 60 points ahead of Norris leaving Las Vegas.

‘Always kept pushing’

The win at Brazil came at the perfect time for Verstappen, snapping a 10-race winless streak. His previous win before Brazil was at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23.

“That was important,” Verstappen told reporters. “I wanted to win a bit sooner, but it’s been tough for us. We always kept pushing. … I’ve been trying a lot of things to improve the car.”

Verstappen’s championship resiliency was on display in Brazil. He was running as low as 17th place and had to battle rainy conditions as he raced his way to his eighth victory of the season.

“My emotions today were a roller coaster,” Verstappen said in his postrace TV interview. “We stayed out of trouble, we made the right calls, and we were flying.”

Norris didn’t help his championship efforts in Brazil. While he started on the pole, he finished sixth. But it’s been a career year for Norris, who has won three times this season, along with 12 podium finishes, to stay in the championship fight.

“It was a tough day,” Norris told Sky Sports. “I did my best. I’ve had a lot of good races. It was about time that something didn’t go right.”

‘I’m confident’

Verstappen won his first title in 2021 in a thrilling battle with Lewis Hamilton that was decided on the final laps of the final race of the season.

His next two titles were much easier. In 2022, he won 15 times and finished 146 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen managed to better himself in 2023. He won a record 19 times and finished 290 points ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen then got off to a stellar start this season. He won seven of the first 10 races and appeared to be running away to another title.

Then the dry spell hit. During the 10-race stretch, Verstappen made the podium just four times, and Norris earned two of his three victories to cut into Verstappen’s lead.

Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri (two wins) helped McLaren jump atop the constructors points standings (593 points). McClaren has a 36-point lead over Ferrari (557) and a 49-point advantage over Red Bull (544).

It will take a near-perfect effort from Norris to catch Verstappen for the title. But Verstappen said the Brazil win gave his team a confidence boost to secure the title.

Potentially in Las Vegas.

“It’s been tough,” Verstappen told reporters after the Brazil victory. “But it is also a big strength of the team to stay calm and just try to work on performance and try to improve our situation. And I’m confident. I’m confident for the last three races that we can fight again, and especially in the race that we will be more competitive.”

Up next

What: Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Strip

TV: ESPN

Co-favorites: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris (+190)

Formula One standings

1. Max Verstappen, 393

2. Lando Norris, 331

3. Charles Leclerc, 307

4. Oscar Piastri, 262

5. Carlos Sainz Jr., 244

6. George Russell, 192

7. Lewis Hamilton, 190

8. Sergio Perez, 151

9. Fernando Alonso, 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg, 31

11. Yuki Tsunoda, 28

12. Pierre Gasly, 26

13. Lance Stroll, 24

14. Esteban Ocon, 23

15. Kevin Magnussen, 14

16. Alexander Albon, 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo, 12

18. Oliver Bearman, 7

19. Franco Colapinto, 5

20. Liam Lawson, 4

21. Zhou Guanyu, 0

22. Logan Sargeant, 0

23. Valtteri Bottas, 0