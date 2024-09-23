What are the latest Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic impacts?

With track lighting installation completed on Harmon Avenue, crews continue the operation on Koval Lane and the Formula One pit building.

Traffic on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, as Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit setup continues ahead of race weekend, Nov. 21-23. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lighting installation wrapped up Friday on Harmon, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval, with the process now working its way down Koval.

Plans call for lighting installation to continue on Koval through Oct. 4, which will result in one travel lane in each direction closing overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, according to the race’s traffic website.

Two lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard southbound remain closed in front of the Bellagio, as crews construct the high-end hospitality space over the Fountains of Bellagio.

The Strip lane impacts will continue through Nov. 20, just ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Nov. 21-23. The sidewalk in front of the Bellagio fountains is closed until Nov 22.

Track lighting installation also is occurring at Sphere and the F1 pit building, but work at those sites won’t affect traffic on public roadways.

Outside of the around-the-clock lane closures in front of the Bellagio, the majority of traffic impacts will occur during the overnight hours, as crews look to minimize congestion.

Work during each phase of race preparation, including trick lighting and barrier installation, will progress in a counterclockwise direction as work moves around the 3.8-mile circuit. It will start at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon to Koval, then move down Koval to Sands Avenue. From there work will move toward Las Vegas Boulevard, then down the Strip, until crews reach Harmon.

Drivers can stay up to date with the latest Las Vegas Grand Prix-related construction on the race’s interactive race transportation website or by signing up for Clark County’s text service. Weekly text updates are sent to phones every Sunday and Wednesday for those who opted into the system by texting F1LV to 31996.

