Henderson teenage racer Jason Reichert signs marketing deal

Budding open-wheel racer Jason Reichert, 17, signs with the Pegasus Marketing Group, which over the years has partnered with Indy 500 stars such as Mario and Michael Andretti.

Jason Reichert. (Jason Reichert)

courtesy Jason Reichert

Moving up the ranks in big-time American motor sports is difficult enough without having to attract sponsors, too. Jason Reichert now has somebody to do that for him.

The Henderson teenager, who is trying to move up the open-wheel racing ladder with a distant eye on the Indianapolis 500, has signed with the Pegasus Marketing Group, which over the years has partnered with Indy stars such as Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Paul Tracy and Graham Rahal.

Pegasus has brought major sponsors such as Eli Lilly, McDonald’s, Gillette, Texaco, Kmart, Budweiser and Coca-Cola to the racetrack, and Reichert says he is delighted to have that kind of marketing muscle riding on his gearbox.

“The huge benefit to having PMG represent me is that the firm has a long history of linking quality sponsors with quality teams and drivers,” Reichert said. “The reputation of Pegasus Marketing gives a young driver like myself instant credibility. A potential sponsor automatically knows that any driver that PMG brings to them will represent their brand in a professional manner.”

Reichert, 17, is driving this season in Pacific F2000 for Dave Freitas Racing based in Whittier, California. The multi-time Las Vegas Motor Speedway karting champion is fifth in points in the steppingstone series with races still to run at Laguna Seca Raceway and Auto Club Speedway in California.

He will be teaming with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for the race on the picturesque Laguna Seca circuit in honor of Las Vegan Carson Arreola, who died in May 2016.

“This is a great way to bring awareness to the cause. Carson passed away from leukemia, and his family and friends have set up a local foundation that I will be working with as well,” the young racer said.

Vermont thunder for Busch

Kyle Busch sometimes is criticized for having a hot head and dropping a microphone at news conferences. But he never forgets where he came from.

The Las Vegas NASCAR ace, who likes nothing better than to take a spin around local tracks with local hotshots when his schedule permits, will be competing Thursday at the Vermont Governor’s Cup at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont.

The quarter-mile oval is co-owned by Ken Squier, a former NASCAR broadcaster. Thunder Road hosts weekly racing on Thursday nights instead of Saturday, allowing stars such as Busch to drop in and trade some Green Mountain paint with the regulars.

NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch will be racing in the VT Governor's Cup on Thursday, July 13! Read the full release at https://t.co/3olle5j040 pic.twitter.com/M9azUVjCc4 — Thunder Road (@ThunderRoadVT) July 3, 2017

Green, white, checkered

— Chip off the ol’ engine block: Chris Clyne, son of Las Vegas Motor Speedway founder Richie Clyne, won the 76-lap Spirit of 76 feature race on Night of Fire on Monday at the Bullring, halting a nearly four-year Super Late Model Series winless drought. Other winners in front of a capacity crowd were Sam Jacks in Bombers, Aaron McMorran in Grand American Modifieds, Matt Larsen in Super Stocks, Ian Anderson in USLCI Thunder Cars, Donny St. Ours in USLCI Legends, Cody Kiemele in USLCI Bandolero Bandits, Camden Larsen in USLCI Bandolero Outlaws, Robert Smotherman in Skid Plate cars and Wade Pearson in the Bullring’s first Figure 8 Trailer Race. I’m told there were fireworks during and after the trailer race.

The Bullring's annual Night of Fire was a blast from start to finish! Check out all the action! https://t.co/WZoqKa6rQU pic.twitter.com/ZUvFhqJO4r — Las Vegas Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) July 4, 2017

— Because it’s much too hot for anything other than a Figure 8 Trailer Race, competition at the Bullring is now on hiatus until Aug. 26. All area students, teachers and school personnel will be admitted free with school ID on Back to School Night.

— Drag racing legend John Force threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s Cubs-Rays game at Wrigley Field. It was a perfect strike, though no parachute was required for Force’s “spinball.” The NHRA cars and stars are running this weekend in Joliet, Illinois, and will return to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NHRA Toyota Nationals from Oct. 26 through 29.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.