Formula 1

Here’s how to win 1 of 100 pairs of Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets

The Sphere welcomes Formula One fans before the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix aut ...
The Sphere welcomes Formula One fans before the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 6:23 pm
 

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are celebrating 100 days until the race occurs by giving away 100 pairs of tickets to November’s race.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, fans can sign up to win one of 100 pairs of grandstand tickets to the race at either Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas or Cornerstone Park in Henderson.

The in-person signups will end at 6:30 p.m. at both locations, with drawings for 50 pairs of tickets at each location taking place at 6:40 p.m. All entrants must be at least 18 to enter and winners must be present at the time of the drawing.

Concessions will be available for purchase at both parks, with photo opportunities and trivia questions for people to answer to win grand prix merchandise are also planned.

Aside from dishing out hundreds of free tickets, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will carry out a marquee takeover on the Strip and other sites of interest. Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Grand Prix imaging will be displayed on various hotel marquees including Caesars Entertainment properties, MGM Resorts properties, Resorts World, Venetian, Wynn and Encore and at the Sphere.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Nov. 21-23 on a 3.8-mile circuit including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

