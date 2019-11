The National Lacrosse League is coming to Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

The San Diego Seals announced Thursday that the team will play host to the Colorado Mammoth at Orleans Arena on Feb. 1, 2020.

The Seals will provide a majority of their season ticket members with free hotel rooms for the weekend.

This will be the first NLL game played in Las Vegas.