Nevada fishing report, Aug. 19, 2020

(Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead — Boaters are reporting striper boils in the Boulder Basin, Overton Arm and near Temple Bar. Shad crankbaits, topwater baits and anchovies are producing catches in the 2- to 3-pound range. Live shad are catching stripers from Vegas Wash to Callville Bay. Anglers chasing black bass are finding action with shad swimbaits, grubs and skirted jigs. Shore anglers are catching catfish from the Hemenway pier and bluegill in Government Wash.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Temperatures exceeding 110 degrees have kept most anglers off the lake. The few anglers still fishing in the daytime are catching smallmouth bass with chigger craws and grubs near shelves. Most Willow Beach anglers are waiting to fish until sundown. Catfish are taking worms from the pier in the evening, and striped bass are biting swimbaits in the early morning.

Laughlin — Boaters are catching limits of striped bass. Most of the fish are weighing less than 5 pounds, but larger fish have been reported breaking lines and stealing baits. Rig your pole with a line weighted for your target species. Shore fishing is hit or miss, but a few smallmouth bass and catfish have been caught in the shallows at Casino Row’s south end.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Small fish are providing most of the action. Bluegill and green sunfish are taking mealworms and small flies with red colors about 10 feet from shore. Catfish are hit or miss. Those catching fish are doing so in the evening where the parks are open. Bass are hitting soft plastics fished on drop-shot rigs. The limit is three fish, and they must be caught with a rod and reel. Anglers are asked to dispose of unwanted fishing line and tackle in the recycle bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Bass and crappie are providing most of the action, though anglers are catching a few trout right after sunrise. Spinners and plastics are catching bass, while crappies are taking tubes and small streamers. Vegetation continues to hamper shore fishing.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Fishing has slowed. Aquatic vegetation is making it harder for shore anglers. Bass are taking plastics and jigs. Crappie are hitting on bright-colored jigs. Anglers are finding the best trout action right after sunrise. Most of the fish are in the 12-inch range.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Action has been slow. Fishing has been best right after sunrise before the day heats up. Crappies are taking jigs, and bass are taking plastics. Trout will take a worm and PowerBait fished below a bobber. Vegetation has limited shore fishing.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook for classes and webinars.

