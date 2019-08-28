Nevada fishing report, Aug. 28, 2019

Stripers and catfish have been keeping anglers busy during the early mornings in the Boulder Basin at Lake Mead.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Stripers and catfish have been keeping anglers busy during the early mornings in the Boulder Basin. Deep-diving Rapalas are bringing in smallmouth bass, stripers and catfish. Catfish seem to be taking a variety of baits and lures. Live shad and anchovies always are good options for stripers and catfish. Anglers fishing for stripers in Government Wash also have found success with night crawlers. Bluegill also are biting in the Wash, taking pieces and worms.

Lake Mohave — Anchovies and jointed swimbaits are attracting striped bass at the reservoir’s north and south ends. Night crawlers and anchovies are fooling catfish 30 feet from shore. Bass fishing is good in and around coves. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are taking swimbaits. At Willow Beach, trout fishing is good from the fishing pier to the coves just south of the beach areas. Anglers are using dark-colored flies and night crawlers.

Laughlin — Catfish and stripers are most active below the dam. Fishing is good when the winds cooperate. Night crawlers and anchovies are catching catfish, while stripers seem to prefer anchovies. The dam and casino areas are seeing the most action. Most of the stripers are in the 1- to 3-pound range. The Big Bend area also has been productive.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Action has been slow, though bluegill continue to take mealworms, night crawlers and micro lures. The best fishing is in the morning. The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to plant catfish this week.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Aquatic vegetation continues to grow along the shorelines and will do so until temperatures begin to cool. Early mornings have been the best time to fish. Fly-fishers have found success in all reservoirs with nymph and Woolly Bugger patterns. Crappie are hitting on worms, and bass are taking crankbaits.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Seasonal vegetation growth and lower water levels have made shore fishing a challenge in some areas. Patient anglers are catching limits of bass and trout. Rainbow trout are taking various colors of glitter PowerBait and night crawlers. Daytime temperatures have been in the low 90s, which has made camping nice when taking a break from fishing.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Action has been slow as temperatures remain warm. Aquatic vegetation has made shore fishing challenging, but there are areas where it is easy to reach open water. Trout, crappie and bass continue to provide good action in the mornings, but they slow as the days heat up. Using a bobber will help to keep your bait above the weeds.

Upcoming classes — Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about fishing classes. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need valid Nevada fishing licenses to participate in most classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife