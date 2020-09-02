Nevada fishing report, Sept. 2, 2020

Black bass are favoring plastic minnows and shad baits rigged on dropshots at Lake Mead. The fish also are hitting brightly colored jig heads with plastic worms.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Black bass are favoring plastic minnows and shad baits rigged on dropshots. The fish also are hitting brightly colored jig heads with plastic worms. Striped bass are boiling. Shad swimbaits and topwater minnows are taken immediately when thrown into a boil. Bluegill are quick to bite on worms fished under a bobber in Government Wash and Echo Bay. Anchovies and worms fished off the bottom are attracting catfish near Hemenway in the evenings.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Willow Beach anglers are catching striped bass. Boaters are having more luck than shore anglers, especially for fish weighing more than 10 pounds. Swimbaits in a shad or rainbow trout pattern are preferred. Anglers are reporting good action on Mohave for black and striped bass. Umbrella rigs trolled near the dam are producing stripers up to 20 pounds. No more than two lures can be attached. Boaters are having the best luck with smallmouth bass in Cottonwood Basin and near Telephone Cove. Fish between 4 and 6 pounds have been caught on soft plastic chigger craws and crawfish lures. Catfish are taking anchovies overnight near Katherine Landing.

Laughlin — Most stripers on the river weigh less than 3 pounds. Boaters near Big Bend State Recreation Area are averaging five fish using anchovies. Black bass action is hit or miss. Small fish are taking jigs and glittery rooster tails in the shadows near vegetation. Catfish are hitting chicken liver and worms fished at night.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted channel catfish last week at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks. Anglers are catching the fish with worms, stink bait and marshmallows. Bluegill and green sunfish are taking night crawler pieces and mealworms fished below a bobber and off the bottom. Persistent anglers are getting bass on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Bass are hitting soft plastics fished on dropshot rigs. Trout action remains slow. The best fishing is at sunrise and sunset. Aquatic vegetation has been a challenge for shore anglers and makes access difficult for boaters on Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have been catching rainbow trout in the early mornings. Crappies are taking marabou jigs along the reed beds and near the dock. Bass are taking plastics and Woolly Buggers. Cool nights have helped limit vegetation growth along the shore.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Crappies are biting on worms and jigs fished about 4 feet below a bobber. Using a bobber is a good way to get past shoreline vegetation. Bass are active in the mornings, hitting on plastics and creature baits. Trout action is best at sunrise. The water level is low.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the NDOW temporarily has canceled in-person outdoor classes. Check the agency’s Facebook page for information on virtual classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife