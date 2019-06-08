2019 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Swimming Team

Palo Verde's Chloe Freeman is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls swimming team.

First Team

Chloe Freeman, Palo Verde

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500 freestyle. She also swam on the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that finished second at state.

Aimee Garcia, Boulder City

The senior was the Class 3A state champion in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. She also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams at state.

Victoria Gutierrez, Palo Verde

The junior was the Mountain Region champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles and finished fifth in the state in both events despite competing with a back injury. She also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that finished second at state.

Reese Hazan, Palo Verde

The junior was the Class 4A state champion in the 200 individual medley and the state runner-up in the 100 backstroke. She also swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams that finished second at state.

Summer Murphy, Galena

The junior finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team and the third-place 400 freestyle relay team at state.

Benny Nagy, McQueen

The senior finished second in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet.

Rose Pouch, Boulder City

The senior was the Class 3A state champion in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. She also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams at state.

Alexia Taylor-Arredondo, Spanish Springs

The senior finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. She also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that finished fourth at state.

Audrey Yu, Bishop Gorman

The freshman was the Class 4A state champion in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at state.

Second Team

Faith Brazil, Foothill

The senior was the Class 4A state champion in the 100 breaststroke and finished fifth in the 200 individual medley at the state meet. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished seventh in the state meet.

Emma Breslin, Bishop Gorman

The junior finished third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. She also swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at state.

Katelyn Buono, Spanish Springs

The freshman finished third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley in the Class 4A state meet. She also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that finished fourth at state.

Pilar Cohen, Coronado

The sophomore finished second in the 50 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished third and the 400 freestyle relay team that placed fifth at state.

Erin Dawson, Reed

The sophomore finished third in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet.

Hannah Jones, Shadow Ridge

The freshman was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet.

Paige Kuwata, Palo Verde

The freshman was the Class 4A state champion in the 200 freestyle and finished seventh in the 100 backstroke in the state meet. She also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that finished second at state.

Emma Purdy, Truckee

The sophomore was the Class 3A state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay and the runner-up 400 freestyle relay teams at state.

Elle Renner, Tech

The senior set a state record with 539.75 points in winning the Class 4A state diving title.

Coach of the Year: Angel Skelton, Galena

Skelton guided the Grizzlies to a share of the Class 4A Northern Region title and a second-place finish at the state meet.

Honorable mention

Julie Abrigonde, Galena

Elena Aramini, Bishop Manogue

Ayanah Cason, Desert Oasis

Regan Caufield, Reno

Noriah Cook, Mojave

Danyael Cuison, Sierra Vista

Olivia Gordon, Bishop Gorman

Blair Hall, Reno

Alexie Johnston, Desert Oasis

Emma Karam, Galena

Leah Kirkman, Arbor View

Katie Kucik, Green Valley

Madi Lauger, Palo Verde

Annabelle Linzy, Galena

Brooke Michael, Galena

Taelyn Roberts-Oliver, Liberty

Baylee Silveira, Douglas

Caitlin Smith, Truckee