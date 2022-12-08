New Las Vegas lacrosse team expects to compete right away

The Desert Dogs begin their inaugural season Friday as the newest expansion franchise in the National Lacrosse League.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs defeat the Colorado Mammoth 12-9 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Las Vegas Desert Dogs)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs forward Rob Hellyer wasn’t sure what the expectations of the National Lacrosse League’s newest expansion team would be in its first season.

But he said the team’s ownership group — made up of Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai, NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and two-time major golf champion Dustin Johnson — and NLL Hall of Famer Shawn Williams as its head coach and general manager caught his eye.

And after the first week of training camp, Hellyer, a 12-year NLL veteran, believes the Desert Dogs can win right away.

“Seeing what we have, I think we can compete right till the end for a championship,” Hellyer said. “I really like what we have.”

The Desert Dogs open their inaugural season at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Panther City at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Desert Dogs just concluded their four-week training camp. From the first week, Williams said he saw a lot of good things and was surprised with how quickly the team started to jell.

He shared Hellyar’s sentiments that the Desert Dogs can immediately compete despite being an expansion team.

“Everybody wants to make the playoffs. That’s every team’s goal,” Williams said. “I don’t think that shouldn’t be one of our goals just because we are an expansion team. I think what we’ve built, we have a chance to compete every week.”

Williams said the veteran leadership on the team, which was put together in the expansion draft and with other acquisitions, has helped bring the group together.

He specifically pointed to Hellyer and forward Zack Greer’s leadership as beneficial,

“You never know who you can land at a time,” Williams said. “We were very fortunate to land some of those key, veteran guys. … It helps the coaches because you can let the players do their thing and know they’re going to be guided the right way.”

On the field, Williams has been impressed with his team’s resilience in camp and exhibition matches. He said the Desert Dogs will play fast on both ends of the field.

Greer said that as one of the leaders he needs to set the example by doing the little things and grunt work that will resonate with the rest of the group.

“For us to be successful, everybody’s got to step up,” Greer said. “Everybody’s got to be a leader and everybody’s got to be performing. We’ve got a team that is going to do that.”

The Desert Dogs are Las Vegas’ first professional lacrosse team. Williams said those new to lacrosse in Las Vegas can expect an action-packed product with a lot of goals and big hits.

Greer, like some of his new teammates, grew up playing hockey. In the lead-up to their first season, the players have looked at how the Golden Knights had success in their first season and grew hockey in Southern Nevada.

He believes the Desert Dogs can do the same for lacrosse with success in their first season.

“To be a part of the growing Las Vegas sports scene is super exciting,” Greer said.

